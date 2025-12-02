What To Know Tim Blake Nelson opens up about the inspiration behind his new novel Superhero.

The performer and writer also reflects on his roles in Marvel and DC projects.

Nelson also reflects on his role in Watchmen and teases whether he’d reprise his role as Wade Tillman.

Tim Blake Nelson has worn many hats onscreen, both literally and figuratively, but did you know the performer is also an accomplished author? The actor known for his work in film and television delivers his second novel, Superhero, which tells the story of A-list actor Peter Compton working behind the scenes of a superhero film.

Nelson knows a thing or two about that world after featuring in Marvel’s films as Samuel Sterns and stepping into the shoes of Wade Tillman, a.k.a. Looking Glass, in HBO‘s DC TV series, Watchmen. In anticipation of Superhero‘s release, Nelson stopped by our New York Comic Con Studio to tease what fans can expect from the novel.

As for what motivated him to tell this story, Nelson shares, “It’s something I know about having been in superhero movies, and it allowed me to be very detailed in examining something very specific that really is about larger cultural issues in America.”

That’s resonant with Nelson’s role in Watchmen, a series that was lauded for its timeliness in addressing forgotten moments in history and its larger impact on race in America. After all, many viewers had never heard of the Tulsa race massacre that took place in 1920 until it was featured in the show.

As for Watchmen‘s continued cultural impact, Nelson says, “I certainly didn’t anticipate that the murder of George Floyd would occur just as we were coming on the air or that COVID was going to happen and we had a show in which characters were in masks for very different reasons. But at the same time… it already felt really powerful when we were making it, and so I think we all had a sense because this is that’s kind of the kind of storyteller that Damon Lindelof is,” Nelson concludes.

As viewers may recall, Watchmen, which was a TV series continuation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel, concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving many to wonder if there would be a second season. While Lindelof never shared any plans about returning, HBO has never canceled the show, leaving the door open.

Would Nelson consider returning if it got the revival treatment? “I certainly would be open to that,” he says. “Looking Glass was a really intriguing character to get to play, and Damon did indicate at the time that, were he going to move forward with it, he intended for Looking Glass to be a part of that. So who knows?”

See what else Nelson had to share in the full video interview above, and check out his new novel Superhero now.

Superhero, Available for purchase now where books are sold

Watchmen, Streaming now, HBO Max