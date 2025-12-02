‘Outlander’ Star Sophie Skelton Teases Multiple Finale Endings Were Filmed for Season 8

Meaghan Darwish
Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

What To Know

  • Outlander star Sophie Skelton recently revealed new information about the show’s series finale episode during an appearance at the Gotham Awards.
  • The performer who portrays Brianna teased that multiple endings for the Season 8 finale were filmed.
  • Find out how Skelton felt about saying goodbye to her character.

Outlander‘s final season inches closer with each passing day, and while the “Droughtlander” won’t be over until March when the latest chapter of Starz‘s hit drama arrives, star Sophie Skelton offered fans a quenching tease during her recent appearance at the Gotham Awards.

The performer who plays Brianna, daughter to the leading couple Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), spoke to ET and revealed an exciting detail about the impending series finale. When asked what she could share, Skelton said, “Honestly, trying to give no spoilers on that show is incredibly hard. We actually filmed a few different endings just so that it’s kind of a surprise for everyone.”

In other words, get ready for a rollercoaster ride as the show gears up for its highly anticipated closing season.

“But yeah, we air in March. We finished filming it a bit ago now, so it’s just exciting to kind of close off that chapter and celebrate it with the fans,” she continued. “We’re just sorry it’s been a bit of a wait.”

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 8

Starz

While Outlander fans are no strangers to lengthy hiatuses, Starz did stifle the Droughtlander with its debut of the prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which chronicles the love stories of Claire’s parents, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine), as well as Jamie’s parents, Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy).

As fans will recall, Season 7 of Outlander concluded at the beginning of 2025, and Starz has since released a couple of teasers, offering a glimpse at the eighth and final season, which will conclude Jamie and Claire’s epic time-traversing romance inspired by Diana Gabaldon‘s bestselling books.

When it came to closing the door on Brianna, Skelton shared, “It was so bittersweet. I mean, I didn’t really know how I’d feel. It’s really rare to say goodbye to a show you’ve been on for ten years.” Get ready to see how her onscreen story ends when Outlander finally returns in 2026, and let us know what you think about the show filming multiple endings in the comments section.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 2026, Starz 

Outlander (2014) key art

Outlander (2014)

Sophie Skelton




