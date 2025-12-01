‘Today’: Reba McEntire Corrects Savannah Guthrie Over Rex Linn Relationship Status

Reba McEntire paused her Today interview to give Savannah Guthrie a quick correction about her relationship status.

The music legend chatted with Guthrie and Carson Daly about her current projects on the NBC morning show’s Monday, December 1, episode. While talking about Season 2 of Happy’s Place, Guthrie referred to McEntire’s costar and fiancé, Rex Linn, as her husband.

“You also met your husband there,” Guthrie remarked while talking about the sitcom.

McEntire quickly pointed out that Guthrie’s comment was a mistake. “Well, wait. Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we’re just engaged,” she clarified, going on to joke, “My family are going, ‘What? You didn’t tell us?’”

McEntire and Linn first met in the 1990s but didn’t start dating until 2020. Though the couple confirmed their engagement on the 2025 Emmys red carpet in September, McEntire told People in October that she and Linn had secretly been engaged since December 2024.

“I’ve never been loved by a man like Rex Linn. Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart,” she told the outlet in an interview published on October 21. “He’s a good guy. Real bashful though.”

Linn joined McEntire for her Today interview on Monday, as the camera showed the actor standing off to the side in Studio 1A. McEntire went on to gush over working with her partner on Happy’s Place, stating, “It’s a blast. He is a workaholic, and he loves to rehearse. Me, not so much on the rehearsal part. So, he really makes sure that I know my lines and I’m ready to go when we have to have tape day. We have a blast. We’re so grateful and thankful that we get to go to work together, work together, and then go home together.”

McEntire said she’s having just as much fun working with the rest of the Happy’s Place cast on the show’s second season, which premiered on NBC last month. The series follows McEntire’s Happy as she discovers she has a younger half-sister (Belissa Escobedo) after inheriting her late father’s tavern.

“Season 2 is so much fun. You know, in Season 1, you kind of get to meshing together and learn each other’s habits and how they want to work, and it was fun,” she told Guthrie and Carson. “Season 2 is so much more fun now. We know each other. Our crew is the best. We’re having a great time.”

McEntire shared more kind comments for her fellow The Voice Season 28 coaches. “I am having a great time. Michael [Bublé], Snoop [Dogg], Niall [Horan], they’re just so much fun to hang out with,” she stated. “They’re cute as a button, as I always say, and Snoop’s always coming up with something new, so he entertains all of us.”

On top of Happy’s Place and The Voice, McEntire will host and perform during NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on Wednesday, December 3. “I’ve never been in New York at Christmastime, so I’m really thrilled about that, and getting everybody together,” she said on Today. “It’s a joyful, thankful time, and lots of love. One of my favorite times of the year.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC