‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal

What To Know Taylor Sheridan is leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal, starting with a five-year film deal in 2026, with a TV deal to follow in 2028.

Sheridan’s producing partner David Glasser and 101 Studios have also signed a first-look film and TV deal with NBCUniversal.

Paramount will retain rights to all existing Sheridan-created franchises, so he will be required to develop new intellectual property for NBCUniversal.

Taylor Sheridan, the man behind the hit series Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and more, is reportedly leaving Paramount and jumping over to NBCUniversal.

According to Deadline, Sheridan’s move to NBCUniversal kicks off next year with a five-year film deal. His television deal with Paramount isn’t up until 2028, but it’s expected that he will bring that over to NBCUniversal when it ends.

Sheridan’s producing partner, David Glasser, and his 101 Studios have also signed a first-look film and TV deal with NBCUniversal that will take effect in early 2026, after his company fulfils its contractual obligations to Paramount.

In 2017, Sheridan co-created Yellowstone with John Lison; the Kevin Costner-starring ranch drama ran for five seasons on Paramount Network and launched several spinoffs, including 1883 and 1923.

The success of Yellowstone made Sheridan one of the most sought-after writers and producers in the industry. He has continued to create popular shows for Paramount, including Mayor of Kingstown (which he co-created with Hugh Dillon), Tulsa King, Lioness, and Landman (which he co-created with Christian Wallace). He is also behind the upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs Y: Marshals and The Madison.

On the big screen, Sheridan wrote the 2015 crime thriller Sicario and its 2018 sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the 2016 neo-Western drama Hell or High Water, the 2017 Western crime Wind River, and the 2021 action thrillers Without Remorse and Those Who Wish Me Dead. His next film, F.A.S.T., is set for release in 2027, under a deal with Warner Bros.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan will have to create brand new IP when he makes the jump to NBCUniversal. Paramount will retain the rights to Yellowstone and the other franchises Sheridan created under his deal with the company.

Sheridan’s departure, first reported by Puck, comes amid Paramount’s recent merger with Skydance, which has seen several changes at the network, including the exit of Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy, who worked closely with Sheridan.

The prolific writer has previously said he will not “compromise” on his vision for storytelling. “I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising,” Sheridan told THR in 2023. “When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does — or I won’t, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won’t compromise. There is no compromising.”