What To Know In the upcoming episode of CBS’s Watson, Dr. John Watson and his team are held hostage by a desperate father, Billy “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who has a bomb and demands help for his sick daughter.

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek shows Watson, despite the danger, passionately defending his commitment to helping as many patients as possible — and why he can’t take every one.

The tense confrontation highlights Watson’s personal sacrifices and the emotional toll of his work at the Holmes Clinic.

“The more people I help, the more people want,” Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) says in the Monday, December 1, episode of the CBS drama. Such is the nature of the Holmes Clinic, but never has it been more important for the doctor and his team of fellows on Watson to help someone than in this situation: They’re being held hostage, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the danger.

In “Livvy Sees the Doctor,” UHOP veers into terror when Watson and the fellows are taken hostage by a man, Billy “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Jon Beavers), with a bomb strapped to his chest. He is desperate to find a cure for his 9-year-old daughter’s illness. Our clip picks up with the team already in the middle of that danger.

Fitz tells Watson to stay back. “Look, you’re good doctors, you really are. It’s a shame it took all this,” he says. Also there are Sasha (Inga Schlingmann), Ingrid (Eve Harlow), and Adam (Peter Mark Kendall).

But that bomb Fitz has on him isn’t going to stop Watson from standing up to the man or refusing to say he’s sorry for not taking his daughter’s case, just due to the realities of his job and the clinic.

“If you’re waiting for an apology, Sergeant Fitzgerald, you can keep standing there. I see every patient that I can. I woke up last night at 2:15 a.m. just to review a file. I got burnt out so hard that I ran away to England. I got divorced. I don’t have any kids. I probably will never have any kids,” he says. (That one especially hurts after Rochelle Aytes‘ Mary, last season, revealed the miscarriage she had after Watson left for England.) “And now you want to sit here and you want to tell me I’m not doing enough?”

Fitz protests that his daughter needs help, but Watson hits the table and explains, “Every patient that comes through that door needs help! Every patient we see, every patient we can’t see, they’re sick and they’re scared and they all need help!”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

Noah Mills also returns as Beck Wythe, who’s in Ingrid’s group therapy. For Ingrid, being around Beck is “thrilling — and scary in terms of he is everything that she’s trying to walk away from,” Harlow previously told us.

Watson, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS