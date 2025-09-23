James Van Der Beek Sends Video Message to Fans at ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion

While James Van Der Beek couldn’t be at Monday’s (September 22) Dawson’s Creek reunion benefit in person, he made a surprise virtual appearance to thank fans and announce his replacement.

According to People, the actor, who played the titular Dawson Leery on the popular WB teen drama, appeared in a pre-recorded video that was projected onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, where the original cast gathered for a live reading of the show’s pilot script.

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together,” Van Der Beek said in the video, per People. “I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person.”

On Sunday evening (September 21), Van Der Beek took to Instagram to announce he wouldn’t be able to attend the event due to “two stomach viruses” knocking him “out of commission.”

“Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there,” he added. “I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

James Van Der Beek’s unexpected virtual appearance at the Dawson’s Creek reunion on September 22, despite battling stomach viruses and stage 3 colorectal cancer, highlighted his deep appreciation for fans and castmates amid personal challenges. pic.twitter.com/JqPwTUDweI — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) September 23, 2025

Van Der Beek revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis back in November 2024. At the time, he told People, “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

In the video, Van Der Beek said he wanted to “thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight. From the cast to the crew to everybody who’s doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you – you are the best fans in the world.”

He then introduced his “understudy,” Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom he joked his kids would consider an “upgrade.”

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, and the couple’s children attended the event, with Kimberly writing on Instagram, “[It] was important to him we come!!”

Kimberly and the children joined the cast onstage to sing Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want To Wait,” the show’s theme song, at Monday’s event.

The “Dawson’s Creek” cast and James Van Der Beek’s children sing “I Don’t Wanna Wait.” pic.twitter.com/Edkgsa0UeF — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2025

Those who took part in the live reading included original Dawson’s Creek stars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps. Proceeds from the event will benefit F Cancer and Van Der Beek.