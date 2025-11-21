What To Know The Chair Company star Lou Diamond Phillips opens up about Jeff’s workplace scuffle with Ron.

The actor discusses the HBO comedy’s Season 2 renewal and teases what’s on the horizon.

Phillips also gets candid about collaborating with Tim Robinson.

[Warning: The video above and below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Chair Company Season 1.]

The Chair Company has officially been renewed for Season 2, giving fans of Tim Robinson‘s HBO comedy plenty to look forward to, including for costar Lou Diamond Phillips, who portrays Ron’s (Robinson) boss, Jeff.

While Season 1 continues to unfold on HBO, Phillips tells TV Insider, “I can say that a bit will be revealed in the finale that I believe will be a springboard for things that will happen in Season 2, so spoiler alert, they don’t kill me yet,” he teases, adding, “I like where this is going potentially… I think it’s going to create some real interest in who Jeff is and what Jeff’s arc is.”

For fans who have been tuning into the half-hour comedy, The Chair Company has chronicled Ron’s day-to-day life following an incident at work, in which a chair collapsed under him during a presentation, leading him down a winding path of a potential conspiracy. Jeff is his boss at the company Fisher Robay, where they’re working on the design for a new mall.

As viewers saw in Season 1’s sixth installment, “Happy Birthday, a friend,” Jeff pushed boundaries by attending the birthday of Ron’s teen son, and forced the team to work on a Sunday. Meanwhile, Ron’s stress over the ongoing chair conspiracy led to a startling scuffle at the job site when Ron pushed Jeff, leaving their current state of business unknown.

“Ron just keeps getting twisted tighter and tighter and tighter as the episodes have unfolded because of this really frustrating chair company rabbit hole that he’s going down, and when he snaps, unfortunately, Jeff is the recipient of that,” Phillips points out. “I mean, [he’s] the one person that he probably shouldn’t snap at, so moving forward, the dynamic is going to get very interesting.”

In the full video interview above, Phillips discusses Jeff and Ron’s situation further, opens up about working with Robinson, and offers hints at what fans might be able to expect in the final episodes. And don’t miss The Chair Company as Season 1 continues to unfold on HBO.

The Chair Company, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max

—Additional Reporting by Leah Williams