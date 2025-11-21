Miss Mexico Crowned Miss Universe After She Led Controversial Walkout

What To Know Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok, triumphing over 120 contestants just two weeks after walking out of an event over disrespectful comments from a pageant executive.

Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 just two weeks after she walked out of an event over comments made by a pageant executive during a livestream.

On Thursday (November 20), the 74th Miss Universe pageant took place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, where Fernández triumphed over 120 entrants to take the crown. Miss Thailand Praveener Singh finished as first runner-up, while Miss Venezuela Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser placed as second runner-up.

Miss Mexico’s victory came after a pageant marred by controversy. Earlier this month, during a November 4 livestream, pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil scolded Fernández for her alleged refusal to participate in a promotional photo shoot for the event.

Fernández, who denied the claims, wound up walking out of the room, followed by several other contestants who joined her in solidarity. In a later video, shared by pageantry_com on Instagram, Fernández told members of the media, “Your director is not respectful… he called me dumb.”

On November 5, Miss Universe Organization president Raul Rocha Cantu shared a video statement, denouncing Itsaragrisil’s comments and expressing his “solidarity and support” for all the women. “Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host,” Cantu said.

“I would like to make it clear, my great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch, Miss Universe Mexico, whom he humiliated, insulted, and he showed a lack of respect,” Cantu added.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the country’s first female leader, also commented on the situation. “It seems to me that it is an example of how women should raise our voices,” she told reporters, per NBC News. “We women look more beautiful when we raise our voice and participate, because that has to do with the recognition of our rights.”

Sheinbaum added that she wanted to give “recognition” to Fernández for standing up for herself and voicing her disagreement in a “dignified” way.

The controversy continued in the days after, with three judges resigning, including Omar Harfouch, who accused the organizers of rigging the competition. Judge and former French soccer star Claude Makélélé also stepped down due to “personal reasons,” followed by the president of the Miss Universe selection committee, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie.