Miss Universe 2025: When Does It Air, Drama Surrounding the Pageant & More

Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig will soon hand over her Miss Universe crown to one lucky lady.

The 2025 Miss Universe competition will take place in Thailand later this month and will celebrate some of the most beautiful and accomplished women from across the globe. “This year, Miss Universe embraces the theme ‘The Power of Love,’ bringing together 130 nations in a shared vision of compassion, inclusivity, and strength,” the organization’s website states. “Through this celebration, we honor love as a force that empowers, breaks barriers, and inspires positive change across the world.”

This year’s beauty pageant has already made headlines. Pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil found himself wrapped up in controversy after he called security on Miss Universe Mexico, Fátima Bosch, for defending herself during a heated interaction at a pre-pregnant event on November 4.

Meanwhile, some fans have found themselves confused about the pageant’s stateside air time, given the time difference between the U.S. and Thailand.

Scroll down for everything we know about this year’s Miss Universe competition.

Where and when can I watch the 2025 Miss Universe pageant?

The pageant’s final competition will take place on November 21 at 8 a.m. Thailand time. In the U.S., the final will air on Telemundo and Peacock on November 20, due to the time difference. Carlos Adyan, Jessica Carrillo, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Danilo Carrera will host the broadcast, per NBCUniversal. Coverage will begin 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2025 Miss Universe pageant taking place?

The event will be held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

What is the drama surrounding the 2025 Miss Universe pageant?

In a pre-pageant event livestreamed via Facebook on November 4, Itsaragrisil informed the contestants that they were expected to “promote the host country” via social media. He specifically called out Bosch, claiming the contestant refused to participate in a social media photo shoot under the orders of Mexico’s pageant director.

Bosch can be heard denying the claims in the video. When another contestant asked if Itsaragrisil could repeat the question, he refused, claiming he received a “report” about Bosch’s behavior and claiming that Mexico’s pageant director had been kicked out of the country.

“If you follow the orders from your national director, you are a dumb head,” he told the contestants. Near the end of the livestream, Itsaragrisil grew frustrated by Bosch’s defense and called security to escort her out of the room. “As women, you need to show respect for us,” she stated. “I’m here representing a country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization.”

Dozens of contestants subsequently stood up and began to walk out in solidarity. “If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down,” Itsaragrisil stated. The livestream ended with several contestants standing around, confused by the situation.

“As a country, you have all my respect. I truly love Thailand. I respect all of you. I think that you are amazing people. But what your director did is not respectful. He called me dumb because he had problems with the organization, and I think that’s not fair because I’m here and I do everything okay,” Bosch said in an interview shortly after the incident. “I don’t mess with anyone. I just try to be kind. I’m trying to give my best, and he just shot me [down] and he just said to me, shut up and a lot of different things. And I think that the world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice. And no one can shut our voice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Bosch (@fatimaboschfdz)

Has the Miss Universe organization reacted to the controversy?

Raúl Rocha, President of the Miss Universe organization, addressed the drama in a November 4 video statement. “I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated,” he stated. “Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host.”

Rocha continued, “Without further ado, I would like to make it clear, my great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch, Miss Universe Mexico, whom he humiliated, insulted, and he showed a lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenseless woman, trying to silence and exclude her. Nawat, you need to stop.”

Rocha noted that “every woman in the world should be respected” and praised Bosch for using her voice and proudly representing her country. Revealing that he previously gave instructions to postpone the event “to avoid any interaction with Nawat,” Rocha announced that he had “restricted Nawat’s participation in the pageant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Itsaragrisil later apologized for his actions via social media, sharing that he had spoken with all of the contestants in attendance at the event.

