‘Jeopardy!’: Is The Game Show Airing on Thanksgiving?

What To Know Jeopardy! will air a new episode on Thanksgiving, though some local broadcasts may be delayed due to holiday programming like College Football.

New episodes will also air on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and missed episodes can be streamed the next day on Hulu and Peacock for six days.

Unlike Jeopardy!, The Price Is Right will not air new episodes on Thanksgiving or Black Friday, while Wheel of Fortune will air all week but may face preemptions.

What is…. does Jeopardy! air new episodes on Thanksgiving? Unlike most shows/game shows, Jeopardy! rarely seems to take time off.

Jeopardy! airs new episodes most of the year, only taking a six-week break in the summer, airing reruns before a new season begins. (Season 41 ended on July 25 and Season 42 began on September 8). The game show typically airs new episodes on holidays as well.

So, will you be sitting down with your turkey and stuffing and watching the quiz show, or will you have to wait until Friday to see a new episode? Here’s what we know.

Yes, the game show will have a new episode on Thanksgiving. Jeopardy! is set to air in most places. However, some of the broadcasts may be delayed in some places due to NFL games and other holiday preemptions. The game show will also air on the Friday after Thanksgiving, despite it being a holiday for many people, but check your local listings in case of any delays.

According to Jeopardy!‘s website, there will be all-new episodes this week. Harrison Whitaker returned on Monday, November 24 for his tenth game. Find out who else will be playing in the Contestant Zone section.

However, if you miss any of the episodes, due to holiday obligations, they will stream the next day on Hulu and Peacock, but make sure to watch them right away, as they are only available for six days.

If you are wondering about your other favorite game shows, The Price Is Right is not airing a new episode on Thanksgiving or Black Friday. They won’t return until December 8, according to the show’s official calendar. Wheel of Fortune is airing the full week and will have a bit of a shakeup to the Bonus Round, but it may be preempted.