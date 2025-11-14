‘Last Chance U’ Coach John Beam Dies After Sustaining Gunshot Wound at Laney Campus Shooting

Erin Maxwell
LAST CHANCE U: LANEY John Beam in episode 1 of LAST CHANCE U: LANEY. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020
Netflix

  • John Beam, the longtime Laney College football coach featured on Netflix’s Last Chance U, died after being shot on campus on Thursday (November 13).
  • Beam was widely respected in the Oakland community for mentoring and supporting thousands of young people over his 40-year career.
  • Oakland police have identified a suspect in the shooting, with charges still pending.

Athletic director John Beam, who was featured on Season 5 of the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U, has died after being shot on Thursday, November 13, on the campus of Laney College in Oakland.

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced the coach’s death on Friday, November 14. “Unfortunately, Coach Beam has passed away this morning from a gunshot wound he sustained yesterday. I know that Coach Beam meant a lot to the Oakland community and beyond.”

“The Peralta community is devastated by his shooting,” said Chancellor Tammeil Gilkerson in a message to employees. “We are stunned and heartbroken that such violence has touched our campus and one of the most respected and beloved members of our Laney, Peralta, and Oakland community.”

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Oakland mayor Barbara Lee wrote: “Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland – a mentor, an educator, and a lifeline for thousands of young people. For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family.”

LAST CHANCE U: LANEY John Beam in episode 1 of LAST CHANCE U: LANEY. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

The Netflix docuseries followed athletes at junior colleges as they fought their way toward redemption, and Beam’s Laney College Eagles were the focus of the 2020 season, with Beam portrayed as a competitive yet compassionate leader dedicated to lifting his players up.

Oakland police homicide unit commander Lt. Gloria Beltran told the press that police identified the suspect in Thursday’s shooting as 27-year-old Cedric Irving. Irving was a former Skyline High School student and football player, where Beam taught for over two decades before moving to Laney College. He did not attend while Beam was the coach at the high school.

Charges are still pending, police said.

