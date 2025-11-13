HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Recalls How an Email ‘Changed My Life Forever’

What To Know Jasmine Roth recalled how her HGTV career began when she responded to an unexpected email from a producer.

She has achieved numerous milestones, including hosting multiple shows, writing a book, receiving an Emmy nomination, and balancing her growing family with her professional life.

Roth credits her success to hard work, perseverance, and seizing unexpected opportunities, encouraging others to always be open to new possibilities.

Jasmine Roth‘s career on the small screen began with just a single email — one that she initially planned to ignore.

The Help! I Wrecked My House host reflected on her career journey thus far in a series of four Instagram posts. “If you’re new here or don’t know my story…let me tell you how one email changed my life forever. And how a show on HGTV became my reality,” she wrote on the first slide of each post.

In Part 1, posted on Tuesday, November 11, Roth recalled finding her love for construction a few years after earning a business degree in college. After sharing her passion for building online, a producer emailed her about collaborating on a TV project.

“Then on 11/10/15 I got the email that changed everything!” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the message. “I almost deleted it because I thought it was spam.” Roth responded, and went on to film a pilot for HGTV in 2016.

“I was living a dream that I’d never imagined,” she shared. “I worked so hard to make sure that if this one episode was all the world ever saw, it would be something I was forever proud of. I called in all my favors, worked around the clock, and left no stone unturned. It’s still one of my favorite projects even all these years later.”

One year later, she got the call that the series, Hidden Potential, had been picked up for a full season by HGTV. The show premiered in May 2018 and was renewed for Season 2 two months later. That same year, Roth also filmed the miniseries A Very Brady Renovation with some of HGTV’s biggest stars, as well as made her Today debut.

In Part 2, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, November 12, Jasmine highlighted some of her biggest career moments from 2019 to 2020, including appearing on Good Morning America, competing on Rock the Block, guest-hosting Extreme Makeover Home Edition, finding out she and her husband, Brett Roth, were expecting their first child, starting production on Help! I Wrecked My House, and working on her book, House Story.

In Part 3, Roth recalled how recovering from welcoming her daughter Hazel in April 2020 was “slower than I expected.” She wrote, “I had to have follow-up surgery and the mental load of having a newborn at the early stages of a global pandemic weighed on me. HGTV supported me through my maternity leave and after 3 months I felt strong enough to go back to work.”

Worked hard she did, as Roth went on to celebrate the Season 1 premiere of Help! I Wrecked My House, scored an Emmy nomination for A Very Brady Renovation, guest judged on shows such as Brother vs. Brother, Design Star, and Rock the Block, appeared on Home Town Takeover, broke her ankle, and finished filming her show’s second season.

Part 4 of her Instagram career rewind picks up with the 2021 release of her book and the Season 2 premiere of Help! I Wrecked My House. In addition to working on more seasons of her HGTV series and others, Jasmine got to serve as a guest editor for HGTV Magazine in 2022, and welcomed her daughter Darla in September 2024, among other personal and professional accomplishments.

“I love sharing my story because it’s been a wild ride and so much more than I ever could have dreamed of,” she wrote on the last slide of the Part 4 post. “I hope it inspires you to show up, give it your all, and always answer your emails!”