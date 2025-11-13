Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are teaming up for Prime Video’s all-new weekly sports talk show, Good Sports, which is set to kick off very soon.

In anticipation of the show’s debut, we’re taking a look at all of the need-to-know details, from the premiere date and schedule to what topics will be covered and a first look at the studio. Scroll down for a closer look as we break down everything you need to know about Good Sports before it arrives on Prime Video.

When does Good Sports premiere?

Good Sports will kick off its 12-episode order on Tuesday, November 25, beginning at 8/7c. The show will stream every Tuesday at the same time, globally for Prime Video subscribers.

Where does Good Sports film?

Good Sports shoots at a Culver Studios-based set in Los Angeles, California. Prime Video unveiled a first look at the studio with a set photo, which you can see below.

What is Good Sports about?

Good Sports will deliver highlight reels of laughs, featuring exclusive interviews with sports and entertainment stars. It will include commentary from the week’s top stories and highlights and will feature original reporting that will keep fans cheering from their couches while streaming in. Hart and Thompson will serve up hilarious takes on everything from the NFL and NBA to neighborhood pickup games and even Little League drama.

What has been said about Good Sports?

“Kenan and I are bringing our own playbook for Good Sports, and that’s a guaranteed win,” host and executive producer Kevin Hart shared in a statement. “This show gives us a chance to celebrate sports culture in a way that’s fresh, unfiltered, and full of laughs. With our partners at Prime Video, we’re bringing the energy and a whole lot of love for the game.”

“Doing the Olympics with Kevin was wild, but this? This is next-level,” Thompson, who is also a host and executive producer, said. “Good Sports is us just being ourselves — cracking jokes and probably pulling muscles we didn’t know we had. It’s gonna be a good time!!”

What is the Good Sports schedule?

Prime Video shared the official streaming schedule for when episodes of Good Sports will drop. See it here:

Episode 101: Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 102: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 103: Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 104: Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 105: Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 106: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 107: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 108: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 109: Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 110: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 111: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Episode 112: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00pm PT

Good Sports, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 25, 8/7c, Prime Video