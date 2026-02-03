What To Know The SNL breakout visits his costar on the Prime Video sports show.

Hernandez currently has a stand-up special on Netflix.

Let’s hope Kevin Hart is as good a sport as he is a co-host because Good Sports is welcoming Saturday Night Live breakout Marcello Hernandez tonight. And it looks like the stand-up is ready to clown on Kenan Thompson‘s sidekick even before he sits down at their desk.

As sportsball fans know, Thompson and Hart teamed up back in November to oversee Prime Video’s weekly rundown of hijinks and highlights from the NFL, NBA, and jock places beyond. In between bits, clips, and sketches, these guys have had a parade of guests, including Bobby Moynihan, Serena Williams, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Terry Crews. In the exclusive clip above from this evening’s episode, Hernandez — who currently has his comedy special American Boy running on Netflix — masterfully builds up to a burn aimed at Hart after he asks him how Thompson is as a colleague on SNL.

“Kenan is like Tom Brady, you know what I mean? He gets older, but he’s still a guy you can rely on. He does what he needs to do, and he always gets it done. Every week, week after week,” Thompson’s “brother from a Latin mother” raves.

“And like Tom Brady, he doesn’t age…and I’m sure you’re jealous of that.”

From the laughs in their off-screen audience, you can tell that this is something Hart is gonna have an issue with, but unfortunately, Prime Video only sent us footage up ’til his immediately befuddled reaction. Should Hart get short(er) with Hernandez, maybe he can come back as his SNL alter ego, Domingo. To be honest, who better to visit a sports show than the guy with all that game?

Good Sports, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 8/7c, Prime Video