‘Watson’ First Look: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Shannon Purser Guests (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Exclusive
Colin Bentley/CBS

What To Know

  • Shannon Purser from Stranger Things guest stars in the December 8 episode of CBS drama Watson, which centers on Dr. Laila Bynum’s son Micah.
  • TV Insider also has exclusive photos of her guest spot and what’s to come for Watson and Laila’s romance.
  • Morris Chestnut has said that Watson still has unresolved feelings for his ex-wife, Mary.

It looks like Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and Dr. Laila Bynum (Tika Sumpter) will be taking a step forward in their relationship in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama, Watson.

TV Insider has learned exclusive details — including casting! — and has the first photos for the Monday, December 8, episode, titled “Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah,” and it heavily features Laila. Stranger ThingsShannon Purser guest stars.

According to the logline from CBS, “Watson and the fellows help Laila’s son Micah, who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush, Bex, with the help of his AI chatbot.” Check out our exclusive photos above and below for a look at the storyline and guest star Purser, plus a sweet moment between Watson and Laila. The good news? It doesn’t look like Micah’s too badly injured.

The fact that Laila that both she and Watson have to consider when it comes to their romantic relationship — they got together during a time jump in the Season 1 finale — has been raised already this season. In Episode 3, Watson invited himself along on an outing after Micah’s dad had to cancel and Laila reminded him he hadn’t even met him yet.

Colin Bentley/CBS

“I think that Watson definitely takes Laila seriously because she does have a son. There is a child that could be involved and we’ll see what happens with that later on in the season,” Morris Chestnut told TV Insider ahead of the Season 2 premiere. “But he does feel like he still has some unresolved feelings, emotions, situations, circumstances with Mary [Rochelle Aytes]. So, he’s conflicted in that regard and he has to figure out how he’s going to deal with it.”

'Watson': Ritchie Coster Reveals What Shinwell Didn't Get From John That He Needed in Key Moment
Related

'Watson': Ritchie Coster Reveals What Shinwell Didn't Get From John That He Needed in Key Moment

Even Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) was surprised to learn that his friend and his ex-wife aren’t back together. And it does feel like it is inevitable that the series will return to Watson and Mary’s relationship in the present — we’ve already seen them together in a flashback this season — at some point.

But what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watson, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

Watson key art
Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Eve Harlow

Eve Harlow

Peter Mark Kendall

Peter Mark Kendall

Ritchie Coster

Ritchie Coster

Inga Schlingmann

Inga Schlingmann

Rochelle Aytes

Rochelle Aytes

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TV14

Drama

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Watson ›

Watson

Morris Chestnut

Shannon Purser

Tika Sumpter




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Air Force Veteran Loses Chevy Truck on Tough Puzzle
2
‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Said She ‘Manifested’ Her $100,000 Win
Madylin Sweeten (back) and brothers Sawyer Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten arrive at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 18, 2005 in Los Angeles, California
3
Where Are the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Kids Now?
Jeff Probst and players in 'Survivor 49' Episode 8
4
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Explains Shocking New ‘Revenge’ Twist
5
NBC Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates: Full Schedule