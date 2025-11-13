‘Watson’ First Look: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Shannon Purser Guests (PHOTOS)

What To Know Shannon Purser from Stranger Things guest stars in the December 8 episode of CBS drama Watson, which centers on Dr. Laila Bynum’s son Micah.

TV Insider also has exclusive photos of her guest spot and what’s to come for Watson and Laila’s romance.

Morris Chestnut has said that Watson still has unresolved feelings for his ex-wife, Mary.

It looks like Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and Dr. Laila Bynum (Tika Sumpter) will be taking a step forward in their relationship in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama, Watson.

TV Insider has learned exclusive details — including casting! — and has the first photos for the Monday, December 8, episode, titled “Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah,” and it heavily features Laila. Stranger Things‘ Shannon Purser guest stars.

According to the logline from CBS, “Watson and the fellows help Laila’s son Micah, who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush, Bex, with the help of his AI chatbot.” Check out our exclusive photos above and below for a look at the storyline and guest star Purser, plus a sweet moment between Watson and Laila. The good news? It doesn’t look like Micah’s too badly injured.

The fact that Laila that both she and Watson have to consider when it comes to their romantic relationship — they got together during a time jump in the Season 1 finale — has been raised already this season. In Episode 3, Watson invited himself along on an outing after Micah’s dad had to cancel and Laila reminded him he hadn’t even met him yet.

“I think that Watson definitely takes Laila seriously because she does have a son. There is a child that could be involved and we’ll see what happens with that later on in the season,” Morris Chestnut told TV Insider ahead of the Season 2 premiere. “But he does feel like he still has some unresolved feelings, emotions, situations, circumstances with Mary [Rochelle Aytes]. So, he’s conflicted in that regard and he has to figure out how he’s going to deal with it.”

Even Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) was surprised to learn that his friend and his ex-wife aren’t back together. And it does feel like it is inevitable that the series will return to Watson and Mary’s relationship in the present — we’ve already seen them together in a flashback this season — at some point.

But what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watson, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS