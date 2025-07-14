The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Survivor may not have premiered its 49th season yet—nor the highly anticipated all-star Survivor 50—but casting is about to open once again for seasons 51 and 52. So, how can hopeful castaways make themselves stand out?

Last week, Survivor 44 alum Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt shared an Instagram post featuring audition video advice from various past contestants, including Survivor 44 winner and upcoming Traitors Season 4 star Yam Yam Arocho.

“I asked some of the #Survivor alumni to help you with their top 3 recommendations for your survivor casting video…,” Lagares-Greenblatt captioned the post. “Part 1 is of course, with some of the #Survivor44 Favorites! There is a lot more coming.”

Arocho gave his three key points for the perfect audition tape, including “Be Yourself. Keep it short, 3 [minutes] or less. Don’t bullet-point your life,” and “Talk about your life journey and how it relates to ‘Survivor’ through a personal story and compare it with a past player if possible.”

“Show no inhibitions. Take a shot! Dance and scream your favorite song before you do it! Do it in one take. No need for pictures unless they are the most amazing thing ever,” Arocho continued for his third point.

Survivor 44 finalist and Traitors Season 3 breakout star Carolyn Wiger also shared her advice, saying, “Make them feel something! Give them raw emotion.” She also said to “give detailed examples/stories that show who you are” and try not to “replicate who you think they want to see.”

Fellow Survivor 44 player Lauren Harpe echoed the storytelling sentiments, saying, “I think they want you to be able to draw people in and narrate what’s going on which makes for a better show.”

In recent seasons, Survivor has leaned into more personal, inspiring stories, with contestants sharing their vulnerabilities on screen. On the most recent season, Survivor 48, castaway Eva Erickson, who has autism, opened up about her diagnosis after a difficult challenge, which led to host Jeff Probst crying on camera for the first time.

Survivor 44 alum Danny Massa focused on the vulnerability in his advice, saying, “Know Survivor will expose some of those vulnerabilities but express [how] your north star is overcoming them and articulate navigating from your north star during the game.”

Massa also suggested getting practice telling stories on camera. “Survivor is one big story told by the cast. Be a good story teller by practicing self expression on camera,” he said.

Survivor 39 contestant Janet Carbin noted how the casting producers “just wanna know who you are, are you funny, are you strategic, what kind of person or personality are you?”

Tevin Davis, who competed on Survivor 46, said to “start the video with something to catch their attention,” adding, “Worry not about how you will effect [sic] the game for the viewer and explain more how you will effect [sic] the game for yourself.”