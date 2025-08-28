‘Survivor’ vs. ‘Big Brother’? Fans Debate Which Alums They’d Want in a Crossover Season

Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother have been on-air for so long (and with their original hosts Jeff Probst, Phil Keoghan, and Julie Chen-Moonves) that they have the breadth to experiment with formats and themes. With The Amazing Race Season 38 staging a Big Brother-themed competition, fans of the three shows are debating what a Survivor versus Big Brother season could look like — or even a combination of all three.

The discussion was raised on Reddit on August 23 after Survivor‘s Boston Rob Mariano was a guest on Big Brother Unlocked, the official aftershow with Big Brother alums Derrick Levasseur and Taylor Hale. (Rob and Derrick competed on Traitors Season 3 together. Taylor will be on The Amazing Race Season 38.)

The Survivor Instagram commented on a Big Brother clip from Rob’s Unlocked appearance and said, “Survivor versus Big Brother?! I’d watch.” Big Brother‘s account replied, “I’d be sat for it!” So would many fans.

A Survivor-themed Big Brother season has long been desired by viewers. With The Amazing Race hosting Big Brother players and their travel companions in its Season 38 cast, plus that Instagram interaction, makes this TV dream feel more possible than ever. While fans aren’t fully convinced they’ll see it happen, they’re having fun thinking about who they’d want to see in the cast.

“It probably wont happen… but who would you like to see on a Big Brother versus Survivor season?” the thread asked.

“I have to wonder which format this would use. if it’s structured like a Survivor season, then that changes my BB picks a lot (since as The Traitors has shown, often BB players can’t keep up with games that have rounds shorter than a week),” one comment reads. “Either way, Hayden [Moss, the first Big Brother player to compete on Survivor] and Cirie [Fields] are must-haves, since they’ve played well on both shows.”

“Hayden on Survivor and Cirie on Big Brother showed that it can work,” a reply says. “I think a shortened season like Celebrity Big Brother or [Australia] vs the World would be the best format for this. Give us players that we know would play hard and not be so territorial about which game is better — yeah, it would be great TV.”

“Definitely put Boston Rob in the house. I need to see this man’s social game in real time,” another reply reads.

One user thinks Survivor players have the best chances of success on other shows, not the other way around.

“I think a shortened season of BB could work for the Survivor players. Cirie got burnt out midway through because of her son’s eviction and how long that season was, but she still made it to the final five,” one Reddit user says. One reply notes that Survivor players “have done pretty well on basically every other show they compete in. Deal or No Deal Island, The Traitors, The Challenge, and more have all had an ex-Survivor win recently.”

Others think Big Brother alums have a better chance at succeeding on Survivor in one particular format. “Yes, BB players have really really struggled with the pace of The Traitors and other shows,” the say. “Thirty-nine days, I give them a chance. Twenty-six days, they’re done.”

One part of the discussion pitched an intriguing idea: a Survivor season where the tribes have alums from all three shows.

“One of the things I really dislike about ‘New Era’ Survivor is that they totally gave up on themes. It just makes the seasons homogenize and unless the cast is 🔥, they are totally forgettable. There’s so many great themes that could be on the table,” the comment says. “Survivor versus Big Brother is one that I think could be a lot of fun. Hell U.S. versus The World or U.S. versus Australia would be amazing but Jeff would never let that fly. Its been a minute I would even take another Fans versus Favorites or Blood versus Water.”

“With the three-tribe format, the show could do a Survivor versus Big Brother versus Amazing Race theme,” a reply suggests.

“If they did this on Big Brother I’d actually watch. Wonder if they do a Survivor/Amazing Race season soon since they just did Big Brother (especially if they see a ratings boost from this),” one fan wonders.

What would you like to see? A Survivor-themed Big Brother season, or a Big Brother-themed Survivor season? What about combining both shows with The Amazing Race? Let us know your thoughts and which players you’d think would play well here in the comments below.

