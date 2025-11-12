See Jenna Bush Hager Update Her Look Minutes Ahead of Going Live on ‘Today’

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager received a last-minute hair trim from celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan just minutes before going live on Today With Jenna & Friends.

The inspiration for Bush Hager’s bob came from actress Leslie Bibb’s viral hairstyle in The White Lotus, with Bibb supporting her during the original on-air haircut in June.

Fans expressed enthusiasm for Bush Hager maintaining her bob, with many praising the look and encouraging her to keep the style.

Jenna Bush Hager nearly missed the beginning of the Tuesday, November 11, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends due to a last-minute hair change.

Just minutes before Tuesday’s episode started, Bush Hager received a hair trim from celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. “A fresh trim nine minutes before the show starts? No problem! 😉,” Jenna & Friends’ official Instagram page captioned a clip of Bush Hager’s haircut. “@mrchrismcmillan killed it as usual!”

In the video, Bush Hager joked, “You know what happens when he’s here,” likely referring to how he chopped off her hair live on-air earlier this year. “We don’t mess around,” he replied. “We get right to business.”

McMillan worked through Bush Hager’s hair section by section, cutting off some length to return her bob haircut to its initial, shorter length. “Two minutes ‘til air!” Bush Hager exclaimed as McMillan finished his work. Before leaving backstage, McMillan quickly used a hairdryer to blow any excess hair off her all-black outfit. Bush Hager went on to kickstart the episode alongside her cohost for the week, actress Leslie Bibb.

It was Bibb who inspired Bush Hager to cut her hair, as her character’s blonde bob from Season 3 of The White Lotus went viral. During her first Jenna & Friends guest hosting gig back in June, Bibb supported Bush Hager as McMillan gave her a similar haircut live on the show.

“Oh, my gosh! They’re telling me not to do it,” Bush Hager exclaimed during the show’s June 16 episode as fans outside of the studio expressed their displeasure through the window. Bibb ran up to the window to jokingly shoo them away, yelling, “Stop! Go away!”

Bibb freaked out as Bush Hager’s blonde locks fell to the ground. “Jenna, it’s so pretty! Oh, my God! It’s so cool!” she shouted. Fans had to wait until the following morning’s episode to see the finished hair result.

“I’m feeling a little strange,” Bush Hager stated on June 17. Bibb retorted, “No, you don’t look strange. You look sexy and powerful and glamorous. And I kept saying it yesterday, ‘You’re a bada**!’ But you look so great.”

Bush Hager isn’t the only Today personality to recently get a bob, as McMillan also gave Savannah Guthrie a behind-the-scenes chop. “Of course I did ✂️,” Guthrie captioned a September 12 Instagram video of her fresh cut.

In the comments of Bush Hager’s Jenna & Friends backstage trim, fans shared their happiness over Bush Hager’s decision to maintain her bob rather than grow it out. “Jenna, I love that you are keeping the bob up!” one person wrote, while another added, “That haircut is so adorable on you!!”

“I have been waiting for this!! Keep the Bob!” a different user posted. Someone else shared, “This cut looks so pretty on you. Hope you keep it.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 am/9c, NBC