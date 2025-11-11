Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Why Michelle Obama Made Her Cry During ‘Today’ Chat

What To Know Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager reflected on her emotional on-air conversation with former first lady Michelle Obama.

On Today With Jenna & Friends, Obama thanked the Bush family for their kindness and support during the Obamas’ transition into the White House.

Viewers praised the warm and respectful exchange between Bush Hager and Obama, appreciating their display of kindness and friendship beyond political differences.

Jenna Bush Hager shared one of her most emotional on-air moments with one of Today With Jenna & Friends‘ biggest guests.

Former first lady Michelle Obama joined Bush Hager on the fourth hour of Today‘s November 4 episode. Obama’s kind comments about Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, on the show are something that has stuck with the NBC morning show host.

“She said she was proud of me, which was so sweet. I couldn’t believe it,” Bush Hager, who is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, told Today.com after the episode. “We never really get to hear how we impacted people. When she said that and also said that she was proud of Barbara, I couldn’t help but tear up.”

She added, “I couldn’t help it. She’s a former first lady saying she’s proud of you. It was an out-of-body situation.”

During their on-air conversation earlier this month, Michelle thanked Bush Hager and her family for being “gracious” to her and her daughters — Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24 — during former President Barack Obama‘s transition into the White House. Bush Hager, Pierce Bush, and Laura famously gave Michelle and her kids a tour of the residence shortly after Barack Obama‘s 2008 presidential election win.

“You knew how unsettling it could feel to move from your normal life into that house. And the fact that you guys took the time and showed them all the secret, little fun things that little girls did, you really made them feel loved and seen,” Michelle said while holding Bush Hager’s hand. “And I’ve said this to you before, but I am forever grateful for you being that role model to them.”

Bush Hager graciously replied, “We were happy to do it. And we really have — I feel as though we’ve had a special relationship since then.”

While wrapping up their conversation about Michelle’s new book, The Look, later in the episode, Michelle told Bush Hager, “It’s a pleasure to be with you. Again, I am so proud of you, really. So proud of you and Barbara for being the gracious women that you are in the world, just showing up right every single day.”

Tearing up, Bush Hager stated, “Now I’m crying! Thank you so, so much, Mrs. Obama. You know I cry at a drop. That’s the loveliest for you to share that with me. Thank you for sharing your time.”

Fans were just as touched by the pair’s sweet interactions on the show. “I can’t say how much I love this exchange between Jenna and Mrs. Obama,” one fan commented underneath clips from the November 4 episode on Jenna & Friends‘ Instagram page. “Politics aside, I so appreciate the warmth and friendship between the Bushes and Obamas and the Bushes and Clintons.”

“We don’t always have to agree on political issues, but being respectful and honest and kind is always ‘in style.’ Please just be kind ♥️and yes I love the warm relationship between the Obama and Bush families,” another person shared, while someone else commented, “Love them together and the conversations. First Lady and First daughter. Decency and class.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m./9c, NBC