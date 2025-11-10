‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Cast Reunites for 30th Anniversary Reunion Special: See Them Then & Now (PHOTOS)

'Everybody Loves Raymond' cast then and now
Everybody Loves Raymond‘s highly anticipated anniversary special on CBS is coming together as the network unveils its latest look at the TV event with all-new photos, and we can’t help but reminisce.

The special’s official title, Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, reminds of just how much time has passed since the comedy debuted, and as seen in the images above and below, you can see just how much the cast has changed since the show was airing. As previously revealed, the reunion event will air Monday, November 24, at 8/7c on CBS.

The televised special features the leading star, Ray Romano, alongside cast members Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten with series creator Phil Rosenthal. Together, they’ll reflect on the show’s impact and memories from their time filming the comedy for CBS.

Along with the changes the years have brought to the cast, the images also remind us of the stars that are no longer with us, including Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, and Sawyer Sweeten. Still, the new photos are sure to excite fans eager to tune into the reunion. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Everybody Loves Raymond‘s special as the premiere approaches.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, Monday, November 24, 8/7c, CBS

Brad Garrett, Sawyer Sweeten, Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Peter Boyle, Sullivan Sweeten, Doris Roberts, and Madylin Sweeten pose in the Barone family living room for a Christmas moment from the show’s original run between 1996 and 2005.

Madylin Sweeten, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, Patricia Heaton, Ray Romano, and Sullivan Sweeten for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
Madylin Sweeten, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, Patricia Heaton, Ray Romano, and Sullivan Sweeten reunite in the Barone family living room for the TV special.

Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
Ray Romano poses for a solo photo.

Patricia Heaton for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
Patricia Heaton also strikes a pose.

Brad Garrett for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
As does Brad Garrett.

Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
Ramano and Heaton channel their onscreen roles as Ray and Debra for this sweet portrait.

Brad Garrett and Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
Things get silly for Garrett and Romano as they channel their Barone brothers energy as Robert and Ray.

Brad Garrett and Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
That silliness continues in these other paired portraits.

Brad Garrett and Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
The duo are a comedy match made in heaven…

Brad Garrett and Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
… no matter how many years have passed.

Brad Garrett and Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
In other words, their reunion is reason enough to tune in.

Phil Rosenthal and Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
Romano poses with series creator Phil Rosenthal.

Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, Phil Rosenthal, Sullivan Sweeten, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, and Madylin Sweeten for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
Rosenthal joins in on the celebration with this group photo.

