The actress who played Ally Barone introduces her son to TV dad, Ray Romano.

The Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion arrives on CBS on November 24.

Everybody Loves Raymond‘s highly anticipated reunion may not air until November 24 on CBS, but the stars reconnected ahead of the broadcast to film the event, leading to a sweet milestone moment for star Madylin Sweeten, who played Ally Barone in the comedy.

The actress, who reunites with her onscreen and real-life brother Sullivan Sweeten for the TV event, alongside former costars Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, and Monica Horan, as well as series creator Phil Rosenthal, made the moment even more special by bringing along her new baby, as teased on Instagram.

According to Sweeten, her son was born in April of 2025, just in time to meet her TV family in October. In one post from October 19, Sweeten shared an image of her son wearing a shirt emblazoned with the show title on it, captioning it, “This little guy was lookin’ good and meeting lots of new friends!”

In another post, Sweeten shared another set of images featuring herself on set for the reunion as she posed with TV dad, Romano, her brother Sullivan, and her husband Sean. “Can you guess where we are? I can’t wait to share this with all of you!” Sweeten captioned the carousel of images.

Sweeten also took a family photo with her son and husband on the Barone couch, making the reunion an event to remember beyond what fans will likely see onscreen.

As previously reported, Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion will bring together the cast and series creator to reminisce on the show’s impact and look back on memorable moments from the show’s run. Debuting back in 1996, Everybody Loves Raymond ran for nine seasons through 2005.

Check out the sweet photos above, and stay tuned for more on Everybody Loves Raymond‘s big reunion in the weeks ahead.

