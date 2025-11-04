‘Wheel of Fortune’s Maggie Sajak Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Set

What To Know Maggie Sajak, Wheel of Fortune‘s social media correspondent, made a surprise visit to the Days of Our Lives set, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and filming a promo ad with the cast.

Her appearance was part of Fandays Fridays, promoting a Salem Sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win a VIP tour and meet-and-greet experience on the Days of Our Lives set.

Sajak praised the welcoming cast and crew, and fans expressed enthusiasm for her potentially joining the soap opera full-time.

Wheel of Fortune social media correspondent Maggie Sajak made a surprise appearance on the set of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives. She showed off behind-the-scenes footage and even appeared in an ad for the game show with the actors.

On November 4, Sajak shared a video on Instagram of a Day in Her Life on DOOL, which is celebrating 60 years on air. “DIML at DOOL⏳💙,” she captioned the post.

She got her hair and makeup done, walked down the steps on set, picked out an outfit, and got to explore the set. Maggie Sajak was there for Fandays Fridays, where she filmed a promo.

Sajak shared that the director, crew, and cast were “incredible,” “talented,” and “welcoming.” “This was a new experience for me, and they made it very comfortable and fun, and I learned a ton. It was just the best day at Days,” she said.

Pat‘s daughter even got to share a glass of beer with the cast. She wore pink jeans and a light pink button-down blouse with matching light pink open-toe heels.

Check out her promo ad below. “Like sands through the hourglass… it’s Fanday Funday! Don’t waste a second and head to wheeloffortune.com RIGHT NOW to enter! #WheelOfFortune #DaysOfOurLives,” Wheel of Fortune shared on Instagram on November 3.

The cast of DOOL sat in a bar talking as Sajak walked in. They gasped and asked, “Is that who I think it is?”

Maggie Sajak picked up a pint of beer and said, “It is I, Maggie Sajak, bringing you the Salem Sweepstakes.” The cast gasped, and she continued to explain the prize.

“I’m offering Wheel watchers the chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to experience a behind-the-scenes look at Days of Our Lives,” she continued. “Including a special VIP tour, autographed memorabilia, and meets and greets with some of Salem’s favorite heroes and villains. The ultimate Days of Our Lives fan experience.”

Sajak and the cast gave a 60th anniversary toast before the ad ended.

“This was sooooo fun!!! Thank you, @dayspeacock, for the best day!💙,” Sajak commented on the post.

Fans begged for Maggie to be on a soap opera full-time. “You should be on a soap opera, Maggie. You’d be great at it,” a fan commented.

“I was hoping she was joining the show permanently. She’d be a great addition,” another commented.

“How fun!” wrote a third.

