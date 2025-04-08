Kathy Griffin Shares Update After Hysterectomy For ‘Pre-Cancerous’ Condition

Kathy Griffin has revealed she recently underwent a hysterectomy for a “pre-cancerous” condition and is wondering why she doesn’t have her own reality show to capture all the ups and downs in her life.

The comedian took to Instagram on Monday (April 7), writing, “Happy Monday! I had a hysterectomy on Friday, that’s right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah.”

She didn’t go into further detail, instead saying, “I’m going to do a Patreon post later about my private “nurse” (who possibly got her scrubs online). She also thinks that “tariffs” are “terrorists.” So she kept saying stuff like, ‘I don’t like Donald Trump anymore because the price of eggs is going up and now he’s adding terrorists.'”

In the caption of the post, Griffin quipped, “Not to be an a**hole, but how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all of this??? I mean, you can’t write it. It’s too real.”

Griffin previously starred in the Bravo reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired from August 2005 to August 2010. The show followed Griffin as she attempted to climb the Hollywood ladder while also featuring her relationships with her parents and her ex-husband, Matt Moline.

This isn’t Griffin’s first health scare. In August 2021, she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. During a December 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the multi-time Emmy winner explained how she had half of her left lung removed and was now cancer-free.

“I had surgery, you’re not going to believe this — so, I’ve never smoked, but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed, I’m not even kidding,” she told Kimmel, per People, noting how an intubation tube affected her voice.

“So now I’m like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe,” she joked. “It will heal, but I’m sort of enjoying it. I’m a good two octaves higher, I think. It’s higher than Mariah Carey, I know that.”

Fans jumped into the comments of Griffin’s latest post to send their support and well wishes, with many agreeing that the comedian should have her own reality show.

“Take it easy, Kathy! No hoppin’ around or lifting sht! And maybe no news! Just rest and feel better soon,” wrote one commenter.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery! Went through a hysterectomy in 2021. Be kind to yourself! You bring a lot of joy to so many!!” said another.

“Right!!! You SHOULD have your own realityshow 🙌 Get well soon darling,” another added.

Another wrote, “Sending good vibes for a speedy recovery! I would LOVE another reality show from you. You are one of a kind! ❤️🤗❤️🤗❤️. Take care of yourself.”

“You deserve to be on TV! Especially in these dark times! Glad you’re taking care!” said one fan.

“Bring back the D life !!!” wrote another.