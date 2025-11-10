‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Go Wild Over Season 1 Dancers Reunion

What To Know Dancing With the Stars is celebrating its 20th anniversary by reuniting original Season 1 professional dancers for a special opening performance on Tuesday’s episode.

Fans and fellow pros have expressed excitement and nostalgia on social media about seeing the original dancers, including Louis Van Amstel, Edyta Śliwińska, and others, back together.

The anniversary episode will also feature the return of former host Tom Bergeron as a guest judge and a tribute performance honoring late DWTS performers and judges.

Dancing With the Stars is celebrating its 20th anniversary by reuniting some of the professional dancers from the show’s first season, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Former pro Louis Van Amstel, who memorably finished in third place with Kelly Osbourne in Season 9, teased the upcoming reunion on Instagram on Sunday (November 9) as he shared a behind-the-scenes pic from the group’s rehearsal ahead of Tuesday’s (November 11) show.

Van Amstel will join fellow original pros Edyta Śliwińska, Jonathan Roberts, Ashly DelGrosso, Charlotte Jørgensen, and Alec Mazo to perform the opening number on Tuesday’s special “20th Birthday Party” episode alongside the show’s current pros.

“The first six are back together again,” Van Amstel wrote in the post’s caption. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to be part of the 20th anniversary of @dancingwiththestars on TV this Tuesday on @abc The opening number is going to be epic. Thank you @derekhough for choreographing this amazing piece.”

Fans flooded the comments to share their anticipation for the milestone moment, with one Instagram user writing, “Omg I love this!!! I can’t wait to see you all perform.”

“I love this! 😍 I haven’t seen Johnathan in forever! You two were my favorites! So excited for Tuesday,” said another.

“This is epic👏👏,” added fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold.

Fellow pro Sasha Farber wrote, “This is legendary 👏👏👏.”

“You all look amazing!!!!!!” said another fan.

“Edyta was always our favorite. So stunning!!! You too Louis,” added another.

Tuesday’s celebratory episode will also see the return of former host Tom Bergeron, who will join the festivities as a special guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

The show will also pay tribute to DWTS performers who have passed away over the years, including legendary judge Len Goodman and celebrity contestants such as Shannen Doherty, Jacoby Jones, Jerry Springer, Kirstie Alley, Anne Heche, and more. The late stars will be honored in a performance set to Lady Gaga‘s “Always Remember Us This Way,” choreographed and performed by Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

