The members of Slough House and the Park may have hated it when they were stuck in lockdown in the home of the MI5 rejects in the latest episode of Slow Horses Season 5, but the stars who play characters in both places — Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho), James Callis (Claude Whelan), and Ruth Bradley (Emma Flyte) — as well as special guest star Nick Mohammed (Zafar Jaffrey) and director Saul Metzstein were all smiles together at New York Comic Con.

The stars and director stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio to talk all things Slow Horses and pose for some portraits. Check out all the photos below.

Slow Horses, based on Mick Herron’s Slough House books, has become a massive hit for Apple TV+. The series is currently releasing its fifth season on Wednesdays (the finale drops on October 29), and it has already been renewed for a sixth and seventh.

“Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, in a statement for its seventh season renewal.

Scroll down to check out our portraits of the Slow Horses team in our New York Comic Con studio.

