Dancing With the Stars has been bringing some familiar faces back to the ballroom for Season 34. So far, former pros Kym Johnson-Herjavec and Cheryl Burke have both returned as guest judges, while former host Tom Bergeron will return to judge during the 20th Anniversary Celebration Night on November 11.

The season is winding down, but there will still be two more episodes after this next one, where other show alumni could return in a guest judge position. Plus, if the show is picked up for future seasons, there will be plenty of opportunities for previous cast members to come back for a one-off stint.

There have been a few guest judges on the show over the years, including several stars who were once contestants. However, the only pro dancers from the show to guest at the judges’ table prior to Season 34 were Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas, who served as guest judges on seasons when they weren’t dancing in the competition (Julianne Hough, who was once a full-time judge, has also been a guest on the panel).

Now that bringing back DWTS alumni seems to be an ongoing trend, we can’t help but wonder who might also return in the future. Scroll down for a list of other former pros and hosts who could make a comeback as guest judges, ranked from most to least likely to return. Plus, hop in the comments section to let us know who you’d like to see as a guest judge!

