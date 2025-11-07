What To Know The latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy seemed to be the calm before the storm.

The midseason finale preview hints that things are going to get dangerous for both Jo Wilson and Teddy Altman.

Things were eerily calm on Thursday’s (November 7) newest episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and it looks like it might’ve just been the calm before a big storm.

The episode followed Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) as she dealt with a difficult obstetrics patient who didn’t want an epidural or a caesarian section, even as her baby was breached and having dangerous decelerations. At the same time, Jo and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) had a small disagreement over whether to rush to baptize their own babies after the twins are born, despite the fact that neither of them are religious. Meanwhile, Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) decided to take it upon themselves — against Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) wishes, no less — to track down a clinic patient, who’d been a no-show but who they rightly believed to be in desperate need of medical attention. And Simone Griffiths (Alexis Floyd) treated a woman who knew her mother when she was younger and told stories about her life that she’d never gotten to hear before.

The episode ended with the cliffhanger of Jo believing her water had just broken, which meant it could be baby time for the Wilson-Lincoln brood in the upcoming fall finale.

Judging by the preview for the next episode, “When I Crash,” it isn’t going to be an uneventful delivery process for Jo.

In the teaser, embedded above, we see that while her babies “look good” on the ultrasound, Jo experiences shortness of breath, and Ben Warren (Jason George) summons Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) onto the case. Ndugu warns a terrified Link, “Her heart is failing.”

After a whole summer of worrying about Link surviving the big explosion, who could’ve expected that it would be Jo who might truly be in harm’s way this season?!

Elsewhere in the video, we see that Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), too, might be in trouble, after she assists her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), with a patient who’s trapped under a bus, and Teddy decides to scoot under the very unstable vehicle, just as it begins to shift and possibly crash down on her head.

The episode, which airs on Thursday, November 13, will mark the midseason finale for Season 22, so count on it to be an event episode indeed. The series will return with new episodes again for its midseason premiere on January 9.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC