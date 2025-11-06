How Will ‘The Neighborhood’ End? Fans Have Their Predictions

What To Know Fans of The Neighborhood are speculating about the series finale, with many predicting that either the Butlers or the Johnsons will move out of the neighborhood.

The Neighborhood kicked off its eighth and final season on October 13. Although the series finale is a few months away, fans are already predicting how the comedy will end.

The CBS show follows Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) Butler and their neighbors, Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) Johnson. The Johnsons moved into a predominantly Black neighborhood. Although Calvin and Dave butt heads at first, they become quick friends and navigate everyday problems.

The new season has the Butler sons, Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney), moving out on their own. Marty is trying to figure out his relationship with his baby momma, Courtney (Skye Townsend), and Malcolm is working as a ghostwriter for a Real Housewife.

Dave lost his job after AI took over. He tried to help his son, Grover (Hank Greenspan), with his T-shirt company. Gemma continues to work as the principal at her school.

With the new changes, fans are predicting how the series will end. “I’m a huge fan of The Neighborhood and I’m saddened it’s coming to an end… I’m wondering what people think the final episode is gonna be like?” a Reddit user posted. The original poster thought that the Butlers or Johnsons would sell their house and move out of the neighborhood, since that is how the series began.

“To me, the most likely ending is Marty and Courtney get married, though I could see one, if not both of the families, moving too. Dave losing his job at the beginning of the season sets up the potential of him getting a job somewhere else, requiring the Johnsons to move,” one fan predicted.

“I can’t really tell. There are a lot of ways they can do this. Do a big status quo switch-up or something fairly traditional from a character standpoint,” said another.

Some fans think the Butlers might move to New York City since they showed up there in the spinoff, Crutch. “In the latest episode, something about New York was mentioned, with Tina and Calvin maybe going there. I don’t quite remember it all, but it’d be poetic if the show started with the Johnsons moving in and the show ends with the Butlers moving out,” they said.

Another fan said that Calvin’s company, The Fuse Box, does well and is purchased by a large tech company, making them rich. They also said that since Dave lost his job, it would make sense for the Johnsons to move if he found another one. Their last theory is that Grover’s t-shirt company does well, and he won’t continue his education.

