A familiar face stepped in for Mark Consuelos on the Thursday, November 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

The ABC talk show’s announcer, Déjà Vu, served as Kelly Ripa‘s cohost Thursday morning, as well as continued her regular role as the series’ emcee. ​​”I loved hearing you announce us, ’cause I looked at Déjà backstage and I go, ‘But if you’re here, who’s gonna announce us?'” Ripa told viewers at the top of the episode. “And she goes, ‘Maybe it’s gonna be me.'”

Déjà Vu (real name Déjà Parker) noted that the show had her serving “double duty” that day. “Gelman, I need double the money,” she joked to executive producer Michael Gelman. Ripa agreed with Parker’s comment, stating, “Yes, that’s an excellent point.”

Ripa teased the reason for Consuelos’s absence while discussing a report claiming the No. 1 essential item people need while traveling is a pen. “Mark has been traveling like crazy,” she told viewers, but didn’t share further details about her husband’s show break.

During the episode, Parker played “Stump Mark” in place of Consuelos. “Are you drunk with power?” Ripa asked, to which Parker replied, “I am drunk with power.”

During the segment, Parker managed to correctly guess which of a contestant’s two statements was true and which was false. “Mark is very proud of you, and I am very disappointed,” Ripa quipped.

Parker joined Live in the midst of Ryan Seacrest‘s time as Ripa’s cohost from 2017 to 2023. “Guess who’s in the studio now?! Whoohoo! Announcing for @livekellyandryan,” she captioned an April 2021 Instagram post of herself in the Live studio.

Off the small screen, Parker is known as a prominent radio personality. Her self-titled radio show, The Déjà Vu Show, is currently airing in over 20 markets across the country, per her Compass Media Networks bio.

Last week, Parker got into the spooky spirit with Ripa, Consuelos, and Gelman during Live‘s Halloween episode. Parker participated in several group costumes, including dressing as Beyoncé, a professional Mahjong player, and a member of the Fantastic Four.

Fans weighed in on Parker’s latest guest-hosting performance via social media. “Soo good!! ❤️❤️,” one person commented on Live’s Instagram page on Thursday. Another added, “@dejavuspeaks KILLING IT GIRL TODAY!!🔥.”

Parker is the second person to fill in for Consuelos on the show this week. TV and radio personality Steve Patterson joined Ripa at the Live desk on Monday, November 3. Ripa did not explicitly state why Consuelos was absent, but poked fun at her husband while discussing the New York City Marathon.

“I see a lot of marathoners here. Did any of you see Mark still on the course somewhere?” she joked. Patterson added, “Yes, has the last person finished yet? My goodness gracious.”

