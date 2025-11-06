Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys Defensive End, Dies at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24. The NFL player had just played in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Monday, November 3. He scored Dallas’ first touchdown of the game. It was his first career touchdown.

Kneeland’s death was announced by his agent, Jonathan Perzley of Sportstars, Inc., and the Dallas Cowboys team on Thursday, November 6. Perzley said that Kneeland died on Wednesday night, but the Cowboys’ statement said he died on Thursday morning. A cause of death was not shared.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” said Perzley. “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.

“My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.” The NFL said it’s offering supportive resources to the team in light of Kneeland’s sudden passing.

A statement from Marshawn Kneeland’s agent Jon Perzley on the passing of his client, #Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland, at the age of 24. pic.twitter.com/NlM9aCgdje — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2025

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland,” the NFL said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, Catalina, family, friends, and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

Kneeland was No. 94 on the Dallas Cowboys. He was drafted by the team in the second round (56th overall) of the 2024 NFL draft. Kneeland played collegiately at Western Michigan University in his home state.

Kneeland played 18 NFL games total (four starts). In those games, the defensive lineman had 26 tackles, four QB hits, and one sack.