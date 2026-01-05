Joe Buck Reveals Shocking Black Eye He Hid During NFL Broadcast

What To Know Joe Buck revealed he had to cover up a black eye before broadcasting the Seahawks-49ers game on ESPN.

Joe Buck gave a shoutout to makeup artist Kathleen Vybihal on Saturday (January 3) after she helped conceal his black eye for the ESPN broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers game.

The Monday Night Football analyst took to X after Saturday’s game, revealing he had a massive shiner and sharing a series of photos of the nasty-looking purple bruise.

“Not all heroes wear capes, but some bring them to work. Our makeup artiste, the great Kathleen Vybihal hid this from high def cameras tonight,” Buck wrote alongside the photo.

Not all heroes wear capes, but some bring them to work. Our makeup artiste, the great Kathleen Vybihal hid this from high def cameras tonight. Nothing like a knee to the eye while breaking up a fight between 7 year old twins 48 hours before a big game!!! He got me!! pic.twitter.com/mCJMSzosiL — Joe Buck (@Buck) January 4, 2026

As for how he got the black eye? Buck revealed he was collateral damage in a scuffle between his seven-year-old twin sons, Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew, whom he shares with wife Michelle Beisner-Buck.

“Nothing like a knee to the eye while breaking up a fight between 7 year old twins 48 hours before a big game!!! He got me!!” Buck shared.

The ESPN sportscaster then posted a pic of Vybihal applying his makeup, labelled “the during,” and then an “after” image, showing how the bruising had been expertly covered up ahead of the live broadcast.

Buck’s ESPN colleague, hockey analyst Ray Ferraro, commented on the post, writing, “Kathleen is the best!!! Nice work!!”

Fox Sports 1 analyst Rachel Nichols agreed, saying, “Kathleen is the absolute best!”

ESPN Radio host Mark Zinno added, “As a father of twins and having broken up many fights, I’d ask what defense were you in prior to the fight? With twins, it’s always zone. Never man.”

“Damn. Still looks a little swollen but from a distance you cannot tell. Shout out to the makeup artists doing the Lords work,” said one fan.

Another commenter quipped, “If you had called the Bucs game you could have worn an eyepatch in honor of the home team. But yes, makeup is also a powerful tool in the right hands.”

Buck and his ESPN reporter wife welcomed twins Wyatt and Blake on April 26, 2018, four years after they married. He also has two adult daughters, Trudy and Natalie, whom he shares with ex-wife, Ann Archambault Buck.