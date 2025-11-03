See Dylan Dreyer Rehearse Her ‘Today’ Halloween Performance With Her 3 Sons

What To Know Dylan Dreyer rehearsed her Today Halloween show performance as Frankie Valli at home with her three sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty.

The behind-the-scenes rehearsal video received enthusiastic reactions from fans and colleagues, praising Dreyer’s parenting and her sons’ dance moves.

This year’s Today Halloween celebration featured a “Road Trip” theme, with hosts dressing as iconic celebrities and characters.

Dylan Dreyer had some special help preparing for her 2025 Today Halloween show performance.

The meteorologist transformed into The Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli on the Friday, October 31, episode of the NBC morning show. Sporting a short, brunette wig and a red blazer, Dreyer was accompanied by three backup dancers to perform the band’s hit song “Walk Like A Man.”

Today‘s official Instagram page gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into Dreyer’s preparation, which included an at-home rehearsal with her three sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 4.

“Dylan rehearsing with her boys is the sweetest thing ever. 🥹❤️ #happyhalloween,” the show’s Instagram page captioned side-by-side footage of Dreyer and her son’s dance moves and Dreyer’s on-air performance on Friday.

Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty adorably mimicked their mother’s movements as she practiced the routine in their living room. “Oh my goodness 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Sheinelle Jones commented underneath the post. NBC News’ Keir Simmons wrote, “Love!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

Fans also couldn’t get enough of the family’s dance moves. “Love that you rehearsed together!! Such a cool mom!” one user commented, while another added, “Best backup dancers ever!!!”

“Okay this is freaking adorable 😍😍😍😍,” a different user gushed. Someone else shared, “This is the best video! Dylan you are the best! Your boys are so lucky to have you as their mom!”

This year’s Today Halloween celebration was themed around a “Road Trip,” as the hosts dressed as some of the biggest celebrities and fictional characters from across the country. In addition to Dreyer as Valli, Carson Daly and Al Roker dressed as characters from Rocky III, Laura Jarrett dressed as Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell (complete with a cameo from Mario López as A.C. Slater), Willie Geist as Wayne Newton, Craig Melvin as Prince, Jones as Beyoncé, Peter Alexander as Jimmy Buffett, Savannah Guthrie as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, and Jenna Bush Hager as Anna Wintour.

Dreyer shares her sons with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. Back in July, Dreyer announced via Instagram that the pair had separated a few months prior. “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she wrote. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Dreyer opened up about her kids’ “first suburban Halloween” on the Monday, November 3, episode of the third hour of Today. “At 5:30 [p.m.], they were already tired. But then, Rusty manned the door for two hours,” she shared. “And, you know, after dark, it’s a lot of the high school and the older kids that come in. He was handing out one candy for each person, and he kept looking over his shoulder, and then Ollie would get in on the mix.”

Calvin dressed as a New England Patriots player for Halloween, while Oliver and Rusty dressed as two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC