‘American Idol’ Contestant Randy Madden Arrested for Alleged Sex with Minor

What To Know Former American Idol contestant Randy Madden was arrested on multiple felony charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Madden pleaded not guilty to all charges, was released on $100,000 bail, and is scheduled for his next court appearance on November 13.

Madden, who identifies as disabled following a 2023 motorcycle accident, has been raising funds online for his ongoing medical expenses and recovery.

Randy Madden, who appeared on the eighth season of American Idol back in 2009, has been arrested on charges of having sex with a minor.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the 45-year-old singer is facing multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual encounter with a person under 18 between July and September of this year.

Per online records from the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, the charges include unlawful sexual intercourse, anal and genital penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation of a person under 18, sending harmful matter, luring and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Madden, who once performed in a band called Sexual Harassment, was booked by the Ventura County Sheriff on Thursday (October 30) and released on Tuesday (November 4) after posting $100,000 bail. He appeared in court via Zoom and pleaded not guilty on all counts. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, November 13.

According to People, a criminal protective order for Madden’s alleged victim was filed.

Madden appeared on American Idol Season 8, auditioning in Phoenix, where he performed Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” in front of judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Kara DioGuardi. He didn’t receive a single “yes” from the panel and was eliminated from the competition. The show that year was won by Kris Allen, who defeated Adam Lambert in the final.

Ventura County Sheriff’s online records note Madden’s occupation as “disabled.” His private Instagram page includes a link to a GoFundMe, where he claims he suffered a “horrific motorcycle accident caused by brake failure” in 2023 and is unable to walk without crutches or a cane.

“I still cannot work in full capacity with doing hair or anything, the pain is on going and appointments never end!” Madden wrote in his latest update, noting he’s undergone multiple surgeries. “I recently moved so being out for that long is going to extremely affect me financially. I’m doing this all by myself and with help from friends and others with donations, I’ve been able to Stay afloat.”

“My recovery has been challenging, and I can’t currently work as a hairdresser due to my condition,” he added. “Recent surgery involved moving muscle to cover an infection, and I’m now dealing with potential complications. With rising costs for gas and transportation, I’m trying to minimize expenses while focusing on my recovery.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.