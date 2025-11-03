‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Legal Note About Trump Joke

What To Know Whoopi Goldberg expressed frustration on The View after receiving a legal note.

The note came after she joked that Donald Trump used an autopen to pardon a crypto billionaire.

Goldberg argued that viewers should be able to distinguish between her jokes and serious statements on the show.

Whoopi Goldberg was perturbed on The View Monday (November 3) morning after she received a legal note slipped to her from cohost Sunny Hostin about a comment she made about Donald Trump.

The first “Hot Topic” of the day was Trump’s controversial interview with Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes, and Goldberg’s comment came with the subject of Trump denying knowing the crypto billionaire he pardoned, Binance’s Changpeng Zhao.

“He said that Joe Biden didn’t know who he was pardoning because he used an autopen. How come you don’t know who this guy is?” Hostin wondered.

“‘Cause he used an autopen!” Goldberg said in response.

The conversation continued from there, and in the middle of Goldberg’s comments about how ICE raids are happening even as immigrants are going to their legally required court hearings, she received a note from Hostin.

“What the hell? What?” Goldberg said before reading the note aloud: “We don’t know if Trump used an autopen to pardon…”

“It was a joke!” she then said.

“We don’t know if Trump used an autopen,” Hostin then explained.

“Oh, come on!” Goldberg responded.

“But we do know that he didn’t know who that crypto guy was,” Hostin added.

“Well, I’m sorry. The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance. You know when you hear a joke, when somebody’s fooling around, when they’re not saying something specific, especially on this show. I’m very specific when I’m pointing stuff out. When I’m making jokes, you know when I’m making jokes. This is ridiculous,” Goldberg then said.

After some audience applause, she went on to finish her statement condemning immigration arrests taking place during required court appearances and said, “The thing that really upsets me about all of this is that when people do it legally, everybody b***hed and moaned and said, ‘They’re not doing it legally.’ … So people are showing up when they’re supposed to show up in court, and you’re scooping them up for immigration checks, and this is how you treat them. So, how are we supposed to believe anything you’re saying when we saw how the folks in Chicago were treated over the weekend? We saw that. We see what’s going on. We see what happens when children are in court by themselves. Come on now. You know exactly what you’re doing, and you seem to be having a good time while you’re doing it.”

