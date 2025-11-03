What To Know Prue Leith revealed she tried a weight loss drug for two months but experienced no weight loss and disliked the side effects.

While her husband lost 28 pounds on the medication, Leith found it expensive and unpleasant.

Leith also shared what keeps her lively as she’s set to turn 86 in February.

Prue Leith has admitted she took the weight loss drug Mounjaro for two months before giving up as she “didn’t shed an ounce.”

The Great British Baking Show judge opened up about her experience on the type 2 diabetes drug in a recent interview with the U.K.’s The Times, where she revealed her husband, John Playfair, lost 28 pounds by taking the Mounjaro jabs.

“I did try it,” Leith told the outlet. “I took it for two months, lost my appetite completely, and didn’t shed an ounce. Nothing. Every day, I got on the scales and I still weighed exactly the same as before.”

The 85-year-old South African-British restaurateur said she “hated the bloody thing” and “was tired all the time, presumably because I wasn’t eating.”

“John said I looked thinner, which I think means old and scraggy round the face,” she quipped. “And it’s expensive. As soon as I could, I stopped. It was terrible for me.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Mounjaro “treats type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar” and “also helps with weight loss by reducing appetite and slowing digestion.” Mounjaro is taken as an injection every seven days, with common side effects including nausea and diarrhea.

Another reason Leith didn’t like the drug was because of how it put her off wine, which she enjoys a glass or two of each night.

“[John] hardly drinks now [since taking the jabs] and I’m a great boozer,” Leith revealed. “I have two or three glasses of wine every night, and he’ll only have half a glass, which he probably won’t finish. It’s a pity.”

Leith, who turns 86 in February, was also asked how she remains so lively at her age. “I have no answer to that,” she stated before noting, “It must be genes.”

She added, “I think it’s also because I eat well, I sleep well, and I love well. In fact, I’m happy.”

Leith has served as a judge on The Great British Baking Show alongside Paul Hollywood since March 2017. Earlier this year, Leith addressed rumors that she was planning to step down from the long-running competition series.

“This is because I stopped doing celebrity, I don’t do the Stand Up To Cancer one anymore. I stopped doing that last year because I just hadn’t had a holiday in the summer for eight years,” she shared on the British daytime talk show Lorraine back in July.

Leith stopped appeared on the U.K.’s charity celebrity edition of the show, but she made it clear she has no intention of leaving the main show.

“So, I’ve only given up the celebrity, I haven’t given up,” she stated. “I still do the Great American Bake Off, which we’re filming at the moment. I still do The Great British Bake Off, which, of course, I love.”