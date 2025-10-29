‘DWTS’ Fans Give Verdict on Cheryl Burke After Her Shocking Return to Show

What To Know Cheryl Burke made a surprise return to Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge for Halloween Night, three years after her controversial exit from the show.

Fans reacted strongly on social media, with some praising her fair and constructive critiques and others criticizing her demeanor and delivery.

While many viewers called for Burke to become a permanent judge, others felt she was too serious or lacked the engaging presence needed for the role.

Cheryl Burke made her surprise return to Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (October 28), three years after saying farewell to the hit ABC competition series.

The two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner joined Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge for Halloween Night, offering her thoughts and expertise on this season’s celebrity contestants. Her return was unexpected, given the controversy over her exit back in 2022.

In a 2024 episode of her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, Burke revealed the real reason she left the show: she wanted a promotion and felt she would never get it. She also claimed she had to “fight” to be given a farewell dance despite being a cast member since the second season.

Ahead of her return, Burke explained her reasons for coming back. “It’s gonna be emotional, but I am here in a different way this time. I’m here for the couples, and I really hope to be able to give constructive criticism, but also be encouraging,” she told People. “And I know what it takes. I have been there.”

So, how did Burke do as a judge? Fans took to social media to share their reactions, and it’s safe to say, the opinions were mixed!

“I loved [Burke] personally… would love her as a 4th judge! She also wasn’t afraid to score lower than the rest of the judges,” wrote one Reddit user.

Another added, “I liked her overall. I could tell she was trying to be tame for the audience, but I thought her critiques were fair and valid.”

“I think she would’ve been stricter if that Maks controversy didn’t blow up. I think she played it tamer tonight to save face,” said another, referencing Maks Chmerkovskiy’s recent comments on Jan Ravnik.

One fan wrote, “I love that she stands by her critiques and votes accordingly. A big yes from me!”

“I think she was the best judge tonight by far. She was fair and that’s something I can’t say about the other three,” wrote another.

“She was nicer than i thought she would be be,” added one commenter. “I wanted maybe a little more “Len toughness” from her. Respect that she wasn’t afraid to call out Val on the breaking of the hold.”

“Cheryl Burke should be a permanent judge on @officialdwts!” said one X user.

“LOVED – she could replace Derek or CAI next season. She actually was constructive and even though she scored higher than I expected I agreed with most of her scores in comparison to the other judges,” wrote another.

“Yea! I love that she called out the underscoring of Elaine,” one fan added.

“Just wish her mic was louder, otherwise loved her. She brought a good perspective, consistent scoring, and helpful critiques,” another wrote.

However, not everyone was on board, withe one X commenter writing, “Yea never let Cheryl Burke on the judges’ panel again.”

“Cheryl Burke is just as miserable on her f*** a** podcast too about dancing with the stars idk why they asked her to judge do they not listen to it,” said another.

A Reddit user added, “I didn’t like her. I can’t really say why. I mean I think she judged ok. It is her demeanor or something that comes across wrong to me?”

“Cheryl’s constructive criticism came across slightly negative,” wrote another.

“She was boring,” said one commenter.

“Her advice to the stars was fine, I like that she won’t dish out 10s but she speaks too quietly and in a very monotone way to be an effective judge on a television show. I was having to try too hard to understand her a lot of the time and I don’t think I’m going deaf,” explained another.

Another added, “She was too serious about it and wasn’t displaying any fun. That what it felt like to me.”

“Cheryl has never been my cup of tea, so personally not my fav. She was a fine judge, didn’t take any huge problem with her- she’s so cold and it makes it hard to connect with her as an audience member,” one fan wrote.

What did you think of Burke as a guest judge? Would you like to see her have a permanent spot on the panel? Let us know your thoughts below.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

