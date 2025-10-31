Lisa Ling Announces CBS News Exit Amid Network Layoffs: ‘Easy to Cut’

What To Know Lisa Ling announced her exit from CBS News amid widespread layoffs.

Ling reflected on her impactful reporting at CBS and teased her future plans.

The layoffs are part of a larger restructuring at CBS News, which includes the firing of 1,000 employees and the cancellations of several shows.

Another member of the CBS News family has been affected by the company’s recent layoffs.

In a Thursday, October 30, Instagram video, Lisa Ling revealed that she was let go from the network the day prior. “Now, this didn’t entirely surprise me, because I wasn’t a full-time employee, but rather a contributor, and we’re easy to cut,” she told fans. “My heart, though, goes out to all of those who had been working at the network for many, many years.”

She continued, “I worked with some wonderful people at CBS, and I was so proud of the multi-part series I was able to do on caregiving, psychedelic healing, and the state of spirituality, among so many other segments, things so relevant to so many of us.”

Inspired by many of her past reports being about “healing,” Ling announced that he is “developing a platform that will go into even greater depth on a whole range of issues related to intergenerational strength and healing.”

“I’ll be announcing it in the coming months, and I truly, truly hope that you’ll join me in getting stronger here, here, and here,” she said while motioning to her arm, head, and heart. “Thanks so much.”

Fans sent their well-wishes to Ling in the post’s comments. “A big loss for broadcast ❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “You have an enormous amount of grace, Lisa, you such an inspiration. We will follow you and your stories wherever you go…❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Ling (@lisalingstagram)

“You and your work made a difference, and will continue to do so. Best wishes always!” someone else shared. A different user commented, “I’m so sorry Lisa! Looking forward to your next adventure 👊💖.”

Ling joined CBS News as a contributor in 2023 after producing and starring on CNN’s This Is Life with Lisa Ling for nine seasons. “Her captivating approach to storytelling took viewers inside such issues as interracial families, sex trafficking, the alcohol epidemic, motorcycle gangs, religion, the impact of artificial intelligence on relationships, and gun violence,” her CBS News bio reads.

Before CNN, Ling hosted series such as Our America with Lisa Ling and National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, contributed to ABC’s Nightline, and served as a cohost on The View from 1999 to 2002.

Ling is one of the 1,000 CBS News employees who were laid off this week. The company is expected to let go of 2,000 employees as its new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, takes charge.

CBS Saturday Morning, hosted by Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, was canceled on Wednesday, October 29, along with CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus.

John Dickerson announced his exit from CBS News after 16 years earlier this month. Additionally, Variety reported on Thursday that CBS Mornings cohost Gayle King is expected to depart the series when her contract expires in May 2026.

A CBS News spokesperson denied the reports about King’s future on the show in a statement to the outlet. “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026,” they shared. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”