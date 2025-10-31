What To Know Happy’s Place star Belissa Escobedo previews what fans can expect from Season 2.

The performer who plays Isabella is teasing “sticky situations” and more fun from the intergenerational dynamics.

Plus, find out how Isabella feels about Bobbie and Emmett’s brewing romance.

Now well settled in the title bar they inherited from their father, Reba McEntire‘s Bobbie and her younger half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) continue to work side-by-side in Season 2 of Happy’s Place. But there’s a lot to be done before they can toast their sisterly bond.

As Escobedo says, while Season 1 established the characters as individuals and their relationships to one another, “Now, even more so, we get to see these characters that we’ve fallen in love with get into more mishaps, more sticky situations.”

Particularly for Isabella, who is still grappling with finding her place in the family she’d only recently learned about, Escobedo says, “She’s 24 and is coming up on her second gap year, and I feel like that’s a very common experience when someone’s just figuring themselves out.”

While Isabella may struggle with what her next move is going to be, Escobedo adds, “What’s so great about our show is we have multiple generations, and so we get the input from each one, and I think that makes the comedy so much funnier, because there’s something in there for everyone and you get to see all three different generations and how they handle it.”

As has been teased surrounding the upcoming season, Bobbie will explore romance with the bar’s cook, Emmett (Rex Linn), but how will Isabella feel about that situation? “As much as she loves Emmett, she’s loyal to her sister. So I think the whole time it’s just her checking in with [Bobbie] constantly, like, ‘Are we having fun, are we loving this?'” As Escobedo teases, “It’s really nice to see their relationships, the twists and turns it takes.”

Along with Bobbie, Isabella, and Emmett, regulars Gabby (Melissa Peterman), Steve (Pablo Castelblanco), and Takoda (Tokala Black Elk) return, and Escobedo teases “some big shockers” regarding guest stars, including Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri.

Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds as we gear up for Happy’s Place‘s Season 2 premiere, and let us know what you hope to see when the show returns to NBC this November.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 7, 8/7c, NBC