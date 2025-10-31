‘9-1-1’ Tribute ‘For Dad’ Explained, Plus ‘Nashville’ Honors Isabelle Tate

What To Know The October 30 episode of 9-1-1 featured a “For Dad” tribute honoring Charles Minear Sr., father of showrunner Tim Minear.

On the same night, 9-1-1: Nashville paid tribute to actress Isabelle Tate, who passed away at 23 from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Tim Minear is a key creative force behind 9-1-1, its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, and the newest series 9-1-1: Nashville.

9-1-1 paid tribute to a family member at the end of Thursday’s (October 30) episode with a title card that read, “For Dad.”

As confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, the dedication was in honor of Charles Minear Sr., the father of 9-1-1 cocreator, showrunner, and executive producer Tim Minear. The show, which usually ends with a vanity plate bearing Minear’s company ReamWorks logo, faded to a black card with the words “For Dad” in white.

In addition to 9-1-1, Minear also served as co-creator and showrunner of spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star and is the co-creator of the latest spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, which premiered on October 9, 2025.

Minear’s father isn’t the only person who was honored with an on-screen tribute on Thursday night. At the end of the fourth episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, the show acknowledged the recent passing of actress Isabelle Tate, who had a small supporting role in the show’s pilot episode.

Tate passed away on October 19 at the age of 23. A rep for the young star revealed she died from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, “a group of inherited conditions that damage the peripheral nerves,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19,” the McCray Agency shared in an Instagram post at the time.

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting,” the announcement continued. “She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

The original 9-1-1 was co-created by Minear, Ryan Murphy, and Brad Falchuk and debuted on January 3, 2018. The show, which follows the high-stakes professional and personal lives of Los Angeles first responders, stars Angela Bassett as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as firefighter Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley.