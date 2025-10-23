What To Know Isabelle Tate, a 23-year-old actress who appeared in the pilot of 9-1-1: Nashville, has died.

Her agency confirmed the news with an emotional social media post.

The cause of Tate’s death has not been confirmed, but she had openly discussed her health challenges and the impact on her life in recent years.

Isabelle Tate, who recently appeared in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, has died at the age of 23. On the show, Tate played an attendee at a bachelorette party that was involved in an accident. Her agency confirmed her death on social media.

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” the Facebook post read. “I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

The post also included information from Tate’s obituary, which revealed that she is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals – her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” the obituary says. “Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few. What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed. In 2022, Tate revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with a “progressive neuromuscular disease” when she was 13. She said that the diagnosis meant her legs would weaken over time.

“Recently, it really progressed and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times,” she shared. “This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been hard.”