What To Know Season 5 of Netflix’s The Witcher is confirmed as the final season, with filming underway.

The story will continue to follow Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer as they face separate challenges in a war-torn world, with returning and new cast members expected.

The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels and primarily adapts the books rather than the popular video games.

The fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher is upon us, as Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth) finds himself separated from his Daughter of Surprise, Ciri (Freya Allan), and his love, the mage Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). Each faces their own battles and challenges as Geralt fights his way back to the ones he loves.

As fans dive into Season 4 to uncover the fates of the trio, questions are already swirling about the future—specifically, who will appear in the fifth and final season of The Witcher, when it will premiere, and which stars will return. Filming on the fifth season has already wrapped, as the two final seasons were filmed back-to-back.

For those eager to learn the destiny of the White Wolf, here’s everything we know about Season 5 so far.

When does The Witcher Season 5 premiere?

As of now, The Witcher Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Producers have confirmed filming is underway for the fifth and final season, but Netflix has not announced when it will drop or how many episodes it will contain.

Season 4 premiered on October 30, 2025, after a lengthy wait. The two seasons were filmed back-to-back and have reportedly already wrapped, so hopefully, fans will not have to wait long for the final season.

What was The Witcher Season 4 about?

Season 4 picks up immediately after the dramatic events of Season 3: the Continent is ravaged by war, and our three central characters are all separated and facing their own paths. Each of them is navigating the chaos of the war-torn world: new alliances, new enemies, and the risk that they may never reunite. As a result, fans follow three distinct storylines.

Geralt is on a mission to track down Ciri, who has vanished. Along the way, he assembles a motley crew of allies, including Jaskier (Joey Batey), Zoltan (Danny Woodburn), Milva (Meng’er Zhang), and new friend Regis (Laurence Fishburne)

After traveling through a portal and landing in the harsh Korath Desert, Ciri joins a group of young outlaws known as “The Rats.” She assumes a new identity as Falca and joins the young gang in an attempt to outrun her fate.

Yennefer attempts to form a new council of mages after the fallout from the magical community’s upheaval.

Along the way, there are also problems regarding the villainous Emperor of Nilfgaard (Bart Edwards), a.k.a. Emhyr var Emreis, also known by his alias Duny, the “Urcheon of Erlenwald,” who is Ciri’s real father. He needs Ciri to fulfill a prophecy that makes him one of the saga’s most ruthless villains.

What is The Witcher about, and what is it based on?

The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter for hire who navigates a war-torn land. He is bound to Child Surprise, Princess Ciri, a young girl with mysterious powers. After the death of her family and the collapse of her kingdom, Geralt becomes her guardian and trains her in the way of the Witchers. Alongside him is the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, who over time became a love interest for Geralt and a mother figure to Ciri. Through their adventures, the world of the Continent is revealed as magic and politics create obstacles for the trio.

The Witcher is based on the fantasy book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which was later adapted into a very popular series of games from CD Projekt Red.

Netflix’s adaptation draws primarily from these books rather than the games, though the show shares some stylistic influences from the gaming franchise.

Who stars in The Witcher Season 5?

Expect Hemsworth, Allan, Chalotra, and Batey to return to their roles, as well as a few new faces from Season 4, including Fishburne and Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, a bounty hunter.

Rumored additions to Season 5 include Emily-Jo Young as Shani, Kate Dickie as Sigrdrifa, Liv Andrusier as Condwiramurs Tilly, Andy Apollo as Reynart de Bois-Fresnes, and Taylor James as Baron de Trastamara.

Is there a trailer?

No. It is still much too early for a trailer, but please check back here for any updates.

The Witcher, Season 4, all episodes streaming on October 30, Netflix