What To Know Michael Strahan celebrated his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia’s 21st birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

The twins marked the milestone by sharing childhood photos on social media.

Their mother, Jean Muggli, also posted a touching tribute to their birth and upbringing.

Both Michael Strahan and his fans can’t believe that his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, are all grown up.

The Good Morning America coanchor celebrates the girls’ 21st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute on Tuesday, October 28. “Someone tell me how these two are 21?!?! Where has time gone!” Strahan wrote alongside photos of himself and his two youngest children. “Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! Love you both more than an Instagram post can ever say! LOL ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sophia thanked her dad in the post’s comments, writing, “Love you dad!! ❤️❤️.”

Several of Strahan’s GMA colleagues sent their own birthday wishes to the girls. “Happy birthday to two dear and beautiful young ladies!” Deborah Roberts commented, while Ginger Zee wrote, “Just love this – happiest birthday!!!”

One fan commented, “Double the blessings, double the life and Have an amazing day young ladies. 🙏🏼💕🎉🎈🎁,” while another sent “birthday blessings to Isabella and Sophia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

“Gorgeous young ladies, Happy Birthday 🎊🎉🎂,” a different person commented. Someone else shared, “Happy 21st Birthday Sofia & Isabella, Enjoy!! 🎉🎂❤️.”

Strahan welcomed Isabella and Sophia in 2004 with his ex-wife Jean Muggli, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2006. The former NFL player also shares his eldest daughter, Tanita, 33, and son, Michael Jr., with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

Isabella and Sophia each celebrated their milestone birthdays by sharing childhood photos via their respective Instagram Stories. “21!!” Sophia captioned a throwback pic of herself and Isabella in matching dresses on Monday.

Isabella, for her part, posted a sweet photo of herself and Sophia as babies sitting on a haystack. “HAPPY 21ST TWIN,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Muggli also celebrated the twins’ birthday via Instagram by sharing a photo of herself holding the girls in the hospital after giving birth. “21 years ago these cuties made me a mom🩷,” she captioned the Wednesday, October 29, upload.

In a follow-up post, Muggli shared several adorable photos from Isabella and Sophia’s childhood, none of which featured Strahan. “I love you mom ❤️❤️,” Sophia wrote in the comments section.

Isabella and Sophia graduated from high school in 2023 and currently attend the University of Southern California and Duke University, respectively. In August 2024, Isabella announced via Instagram that she had returned to her studies after taking time off to focus on her battle against brain cancer.

After being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023, Isabella completed chemotherapy treatment last June and was announced she was officially cancer-free the following month.