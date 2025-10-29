Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson Go ‘Down Cemetery Road,’ ‘Slow Horses’ Finale, Camping with ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Tribal Switch on ‘Survivor’

Apple TV+

Down Cemetery Road

Series Premiere

Apple TV is doubling down on the works of Mick Herron, whose Slow Horses books inspired the Emmy-winning series, which is wrapping its fifth terrific season. As Horses ends, a new thriller adapting another of Herron’s novels begins. This offbeat mystery opens with the devastating explosion of a suburban home in South Oxford, where neighboring art conservationist Sarah Tucker (Luther and The Affair‘s Ruth Wilson) becomes suspicious when she can’t make contact with the sole survivor, a child. The more she prods, the more the official stonewalling frustrates her. Unaware she’s about to pry open a dangerous Pandora’s box of conspiratorial secrets, Sarah enlists a local private-eye agency run by the prickly Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson, a punk riot). Hitchcock would have loved Herron’s deft blending of suspense and humor. Launches with two episodes.

Slow Horses

Season Finale

The twists never stop, and neither does the amusement, in the Season 5 finale of the spy dramedy, which finds the misfit MI5 agents of Slough House racing to avert the last step in the Libyan dissidents’ destabilization strategy. With the computers down at headquarters, and a femme fatale terrorist on the wind making ransom demands, it’s up to the decrepit yet cunning Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his ragtag crew to save the day. Not that his so-called superiors, including the icy Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott-Thomas) and the inept Claude Whelan (James Callis), would ever give them credit.

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

The school year is already wearing down the teachers of Abbott Elementary. Even the usually upbeat Janine (Quinta Brunson) says she’s fried, and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) gripes, “I am April tired — in October.” The exception: a jubilant Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), who wants to take the jaded older kids in her music class camping for Halloween and rallies her exhausted coworkers into joining her.

Survivor

8/7c

In a variation on the typical tribal switch, two tribes become three in a major shakeup of the game. With only four players in each newly formed group, everyone’s strategy comes under scrutiny. And then the heat takes a toll on one of the castaways. No one said outlasting the others would be easy. Followed by a new episode of The Amazing Race (9:30/8:30c).

The Golden Bachelor

Special 9/8c

Now it’s the ladies’ turn. In a Bachelor tradition, “the women tell all” in a special episode that gives 15 women who were denied roses throughout the season a chance to face Mel Owens and rehash the highs and lows of their time together. The episode teases surprise guests and unseen moments, plus a sneak peek at Mel’s getaway to Antigua with the final two women: Peg Munson and Cindy Cullers.

