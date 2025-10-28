What To Know Fox will preempt several regular primetime shows due to World Series coverage between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

New episodes of these affected series will resume the following week.

Local broadcasts of evening game shows may also be disrupted in some markets during Games 4, 5, and potentially 6, so viewers should check local listings for schedule changes.

The 2025 World Series continues on Tuesday (October 28) night for Game 4. After a thrilling three-game series, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending champions, will face off once again at 8/7c on Fox, and the network is running pregame coverage starting at 7/6c.

Right now, the score sits at 2-1 in favor of the Dodgers, so it will take at least two more games for this year’s winner to be determined by four total wins. That means several regular primetime series at Fox will be preempted by the network’s MLB coverage.

So which shows are affected by these sports broadcasts?

Well, starting tonight, both Murder in a Small Town and Doc will not air new episodes as a result of the airing of Game 4. Those fall dramas will instead resume with new episodes on Tuesday, November 4. Additionally, Game 5 will air on Wednesday, October 29, which means both reality competition series The Floor and 99 to Beat will also not air new episodes this week and will instead return next week on Wednesday, November 5.

If a Game 6 is necessitated by the events of the games on Tuesday and Wednesday — that is, if the Blue Jays win either or both of them, thus resulting in neither team having the deciding fourth win — that will air on Friday, October 31. Then, if Game 7 will be needed to break a 3-3 tie between the two teams, that will air on Saturday, November 1.

In addition to the preemption of some of the regularly airing Fox programs, the airings of Games 4, 5, and, potentially, 6 could also affect some game show fans in certain locations, as both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune do air on some local Fox affiliates during those time frames, including in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Louisville, New Orleans, and more. Check your local listings to find out if you will be impacted by preemptions or if there are any adjustments to your Fox affiliate’s airing schedule of these game shows.

World Series Game 4, October 28, 8/7c, Fox