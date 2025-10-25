Supernatural Thills From Stephen King (‘It: Welcome to Derry’) and Anne Rice (‘Talamasca’), ‘Mayor’ Back in Business, Boston Strangler Speaks

Brooke Palmer/HBO

It: Welcome to Derry

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: They’re not clowning around with this prequel to the hit It franchise, derived from Stephen King’s massive novel that spawned a memorable 1990 miniseries and two blockbuster movies in 2017 and 2019. Set in 1962, with nuclear-war fears and civil-rights social turbulence as context, the series from It feature-film director Andy Muschietti sets an ancient evil loose on the otherwise quaint Maine town, terrorizing the kids most susceptible to succumbing to primal fears. The military also has a stake in figuring out just what it is that’s lurking in the woods and, inevitably, the sewers. The series bides its not-so-sweet time in revealing the dreaded clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård reprising his movie role), but until then, terror takes many grisly shapes and gruesome forms. Beware those red balloons. (See the full review.)

David Gennard/AMC

Talamasca: The Secret Order

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: If your tastes lean more toward the late Anne Rice’s supernatural universe, AMC offers an original thriller built around the clandestine, centuries-old agency that tracks and tries to control the antics of vampires, witches, and other ghouls. Nicholas Denton stars as Guy Anatole, a young law-school grad recruited by the mysterious Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) to join the shadowy group, then sent to London on an off-the-books mission. No one’s exactly who they seem to be in this twisty tale — except for devious vampire Jasper (the terrific William Fichtner), who’s commandeered the London “motherhouse” HQ for his own purposes. He’s the undead life of the party, proving once again that in Rice’s world, vampires have more fun.

Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) is used to running the show in Kingstown, a Michigan prison town that’s the setting for Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon‘s grim drama. A broker between cops and criminals, currently working both sides of a gang war, Mike faces perhaps his greatest challenge in the Season 4 premiere when a new boss arrives at the prison: The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs, the tough new warden.

Oxygen

The Boston Strangler: Unheard Confession

Movie Premiere 6/5c

SUNDAY: Controversy continues to swirl regarding the crimes allegedly committed by Albert DeSalvo, who confessed to being the “Boston Strangler” responsible for at least 11 murders of women in the Boston area in the early 1960s. A two-hour documentary features excerpts from 16 hours of DeSalvo’s audio tapes, which contradict some aspects of the official accounts, raising more questions about his true culpability. DeSalvo reportedly was preparing to recant his confession when he was stabbed and killed in prison in 1973. Will the truth ever be known?

The Heist: The Louvre’s Stolen Crown Jewels (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): CNN’s FlashDocs unit delivers an hour-long special with new reporting on the brazen daylight theft last weekend of valuable Napoleonic jewels from the Louvre museum in Paris. The special explores the shocking robbery, which took less than eight minutes, with thieves disguised as construction workers as they raided the Galerie d’Apollon. The report also examines the vulnerabilities of one of the world’s most iconic art institutions.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: