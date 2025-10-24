‘Miami Vice’ Film Reboot Details Revealed: Everything to Know

A new Miami Vice reboot film is on its way, and Michael B. Jordan is a top choice to star as audience favorite Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, as of Thursday. Jordan most recently starred in the box office hit Sinners and is known for his on-screen charm, knack for dramatic beats, and standout moments in action films. This makes him an excellent choice to revive beloved Rico. Although Jordan’s casting has not yet been confirmed, fans can expect to receive more updates as the film moves into production next year.

When will the Miami Vice reboot hit theaters?

This latest reboot, a Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) film made in collaboration with Universal Pictures, is set to release in theaters on August 6, 2027. It will be made for IMAX.

What is the Miami Vice reboot about?

The film’s official logline says that the reboot “explores the glamour and corruption of mid-’80s Miami” and will pull inspiration from the show’s pilot episode, as well as the rest of the first season. Based on this, we can expect lots of organized crime solving from the dynamic detective duo and a glimpse into their lavish lifestyles.

What else should I know about Miami Vice?

The Miami Vice show originally had 5 seasons and starred Don Johnson as James Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Rico. It followed the two detectives as they uncovered the truth about various crimes throughout South Florida. It was rebooted as a Miami Vice film in 2006, which starred Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell. However, the reboot wasn’t received well at the box office. This latest adaptation, announced in April, is aiming for a different outcome with producers Kosinski and Dylan Clark (The Batman) at the helm. Writers Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy crafted this upcoming edition of Miami Vice based on original series creator Anthony Yerkovich’s characters.

Miami Vice, in theaters, August 6, 2027