CBS Host Kate Scott Has Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV

What To Know CBS soccer host Kate Scott experienced a wardrobe malfunction on live TV during UEFA Champions League coverage but quickly handled it.

The incident occurred when Scott’s dress tore as she reached to fist-bump Clint Dempsey, prompting laughter and playful banter from her fellow panelists.

Viewers praised Scott’s quick reaction and the panel’s chemistry, with many sharing supportive and humorous comments on social media.

Viewers have praised the “cat-like reflexes” of CBS soccer host Kate Scott after she saved herself from an embarrassing moment during an on-air wardrobe malfunction.

The funny scene went down in the middle of CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage on Wednesday (October 22), when former U.S. Men’s National Team star Clint Dempsey shared fist-bumps and handshakes with analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

Not wanting to leave Scott out of the fun, Dempsey reached over the table to fist-bump the host. However, when Scott stretched over the desk to return the gesture, the side of her dress tore open, exposing her bare skin. Fortunately, Scott was quick to react, using her other hand to hold the dress together while she finished the segment like a pro.

“I just broke my top,” Scott said, awkwardly laughing as she turned to someone off camera. “Can we get Emily in?” she added, presumably referencing fellow CBS Sports host Emily Proud.

Kate Scott with the cat-like reflexes to save her top pic.twitter.com/HXDKV7nfkK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025

The fellow panelists burst into laughter as Scott powered on, sharing a rundown of what else was to come on the program before throwing to a commercial break.

Richards was especially tickled, saying, “Now you know how it feels. Give us a stretch, Kate.” He later asked, “Is that [dress] Gucci?”

“It better not be,” Scott responded.

Fans jumped onto social media to share their reactions to the hilarious moment, with one viewer writing, “Probably the best sports panel on TV.”

“Thierry done broke his whole neck when he heard that. I’m 😭😭😭,” said another.

“They’re not gonna let her live this down regardless, but can you imagine if she had a nip slip live on air?” another added.

Another wrote, “This crew is absolutely hilarious 🤣😂.”

“And not one of them jumped up to offer Kate their jacket,” one commenter quipped.

“Everyone says Micah is the comedian. For me it’s Thierry. His face tells no lies,” one fan added.

“Kate is lucky BREST is not in the champions league, they were gonna be exposed,” another joked, referencing the French professional football club.

Scott previously anchored the World Sports show on CNN before joining Sky Sports in Germany and later the UK. She later relocated to the US to host Fox News’ coverage of the Champions League, Europa League, World Cup, FA Cup, and Bundesliga. She joined CBS Sports in 2020, when the network acquired broadcast rights to the Champions League.