Even as a born Scotsman, Brian Cox might need a kilt-wearing tutorial. The Succession actor gave an audience quite the show when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 11.

Cox was on hand at TIFF to promote Glenrothan, his directorial debut. But we daresay the post-screening Q&A might be more of a news story than the film premiere.

As Cox sat in manspreading fashion on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the Q&A, an audience member had to point out that his kilt was, well, causing a spectacle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Is that bad? Or that good?” Cox quipped. “You have to wear the kilt the proper way. The kilt is designed to make you cool and free. And it’s a f***ing wonderful freedom.”

The actor made light of the situation later in the discussion, when he mentioned that he wanted to make Glenrothan his way, as opposed to directors who “cover their a**.”

“What an unfortunate phrase,” he added. “I’m really sorry about this. I never thought I’d be in this position.”

And yet Cox’s kilt continued to betray him, apparently, as THR notes filmgoers in the front rows had to yell out, “Your legs! Your legs!”

Then Cox adopted a tone of faux outrage. “Whose idea was it to wear these f***ing kilts?” he said. “Certainly not my idea. It was the producer’s idea. They always try to f*** you up, at the end of the day. They can be so vengeful sometimes.”

Specifically, Cox blamed pinned the idea on Glenrothan producer Neil Zeiger, who had also worn a kilt for the occasion but, as Cox correctly guessed, was also wearing underwear.

“The kilt is about being free and easy,” Cox said, before turning sheepish. “It’s hard not to wear underpants.”

Glenrothan is “a story of family, forgiveness, and the possibility of healing,” in which two headstrong brothers, played by Cox and costar Alan Cumming, go to the Scottish Highlands home of their 200-year-old family whiskey distillery after being estranged for almost 40 years, according to the film’s logline.