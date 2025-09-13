Brian Cox Accidentally Flashes Audience While Manspreading in Kilt at Film Festival

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Brian Cox
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Even as a born Scotsman, Brian Cox might need a kilt-wearing tutorial. The Succession actor gave an audience quite the show when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 11.

Cox was on hand at TIFF to promote Glenrothan, his directorial debut. But we daresay the post-screening Q&A might be more of a news story than the film premiere.

As Cox sat in manspreading fashion on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the Q&A, an audience member had to point out that his kilt was, well, causing a spectacle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Is that bad? Or that good?” Cox quipped. “You have to wear the kilt the proper way. The kilt is designed to make you cool and free. And it’s a f***ing wonderful freedom.”

Brian Cox

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

The actor made light of the situation later in the discussion, when he mentioned that he wanted to make Glenrothan his way, as opposed to directors who “cover their a**.”

“What an unfortunate phrase,” he added. “I’m really sorry about this. I never thought I’d be in this position.”

And yet Cox’s kilt continued to betray him, apparently, as THR notes filmgoers in the front rows had to yell out, “Your legs! Your legs!”

Then Cox adopted a tone of faux outrage. “Whose idea was it to wear these f***ing kilts?” he said. “Certainly not my idea. It was the producer’s idea. They always try to f*** you up, at the end of the day. They can be so vengeful sometimes.”

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Details Brian Cox's 'Terrifying' Rages on Set
Related

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Details Brian Cox's 'Terrifying' Rages on Set

Specifically, Cox blamed pinned the idea on Glenrothan producer Neil Zeiger, who had also worn a kilt for the occasion but, as Cox correctly guessed, was also wearing underwear.

“The kilt is about being free and easy,” Cox said, before turning sheepish. “It’s hard not to wear underpants.”

Glenrothan is “a story of family, forgiveness, and the possibility of healing,” in which two headstrong brothers, played by Cox and costar Alan Cumming, go to the Scottish Highlands home of their 200-year-old family whiskey distillery after being estranged for almost 40 years, according to the film’s logline.

Brian Cox




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Keith Colburn
1
‘Deadliest Catch’ Shocker as Keith Colburn Fires Disrespectful Crew Member
Bill Maher, Charlie Kirk
2
Bill Maher Issues a Bold Political Message About Charlie Kirk’s Death
Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin — 'The Night Agent' Season 2 Episode 2
3
‘The Night Agent’ Shocker: Luciane Buchanan Not Returning in Season 3
Jeff Probst in 'Survivor' Season 49 Episode 1
4
‘Survivor’ 49: Jeff Probst Teases ‘Bonkers’ Game in Hottest Season Since ‘Cambodia’
Atmosphere at the 77TH EMMY® AWARDS Red Carpet Rollout, broadcasting live to both coasts from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Sept. 14, (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.* -- Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
5
The Emmy Awards, Concert from Vatican City, What’s Up with ‘Doc,’ ‘Walking Dead’ in Spain