Andy Richter didn’t expect to go far as a contender for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars when he signed up for the reality competition series. The comedian/actor theorized he’d last a week…maybe, two. Under the tutelage of pro dance partner Emma Slater, however, Richter has reached the halfway mark and is earning raves from the judges, despite his low scores.

Initially, social media users were literally afraid that Richter’s participation in the show could lead to a heart attack! “I had no idea what that was,” Richter told TV Insider when asked about the mentions about his ticker started circulating on social media.

Slater believes the concern came about as a result of Richter saying his heart was opening up since signing up for the show. “That was poetic — not medical,” quipped the comedian.

He recalled one snarky person online saying that he might have a literal heart attack. “I’m not that out of shape,” Richter said in a pre-dance video package. He shared that he’d been having “stress dreams” over taking on the challenge of signing up with DWTS.

“I was thinking I won’t be able to cut it,” said Richter, who assumed that he might have to quit the show early due to its challenging demands. “Now, I had to admit all this physical activity has made me feel better about myself.”

“That makes me kind of well up a bit,” Slater responded.

Richter’s heart has been touched by the judges’ positive comments and increased scores. (He and Slater earned three 7s on Wicked night.)

“Andy, you truly capture the essence of why this show was created,” judge Derek Hough told Richter. “I really mean that. The joy…you can see that you put in so much hard work.”

Carrie Ann Inaba literally embraced Richter one night and told him that he is making progress. “I saw improvement tonight,” Inaba praised.

“I came in here thinking, ‘Oh, I don’t think I can do this, but now, I want to keep doing it,” Richter said. “I definitely felt like I’m older now. I can’t do as much as I used to. Now, I’m like, ‘Yes! You can, you lazy bum!’”

Richter’s transformation has occurred on multiple levels. “I just feel like a better person now,” he said. “I’m more alive. I’m really happy [that] I’ve done this.”

After telling Richter that American had fallen in love with him, host Julianne Hough asked the show’s dark horse what he’d like to say to his supporters. “I just hope they vote!” Richter responded. “I [also] hope they say, ‘He’s here to get better and have fun.’”

As Richter and Slater, and the show’s other couples who are still in the competition, prepare to go into Halloween Night next week, the comic actor admitted, “There will not be an episode of this show where I don’t think I’m going home. My strength is my performance. I plan on slicing the ham real thick!”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC