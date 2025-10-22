Where Is the Kardashians’ ‘KUWTK’ House Located & Why Is Kris Jenner Selling It?

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian family is saying goodbye to a very important piece of property on Season 7 of their Hulu show The Kardashians. The show will document Kris Jenner‘s decision to sell the home she purchased for $4 million in 2010, which was heavily featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years.

Any KUWTK viewer will instantly recognize the black-and-white tiled floors in the front foyer, and the mansion was home to some major family memories. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner spent their formative high school years there, and Kim Kardashian was living there after giving birth to her first two children while work was being done on her own home.

Scroll down for everything we know about the property, why Kris is selling the house, and more.

Where is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians house?

The home is located in Hidden Hills, California. The property is 8,860 square-feet and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

How much is Keeping Up With the Kardashians house listed for?

Jenner listed the house for $13.5 million in February 2025. Buyers also have the option to purchase the home fully furnished for an additional $400,000.

Why is Kris Jenner selling KUWTK house?

Of her decision to sell the home, Kris told The New York Times, “I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners.”

Kris Jenner Penelope Disick

The property was transferred over to a family trust after Kris and Caitlyn Jenner split in 2015, per New York Times. Kris hadn’t lived there for several years at the time that she decided to list the property.

Where does Kris Jenner live now?

Kris now lives next door to Khloé Kardashian in Hidden Hills, California. The women purchased side-by-side houses in 2020, with Kris reportedly paying $20 million for hers. After a major renovation, the momager debuted her new home in 2022.

But prior to moving into this current property, Kris purchased another home in Hidden Hills in 2017. This $9,925,000 mansion was across the street from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s house. She sold it in 2020 for $15 million.

The Kardashians, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, October 23, Hulu

